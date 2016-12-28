Grower experience vital to top Trump farm post

DONALD Trump is looking to appoint someone politically loyal, with real-life farm-production and business experience, as his new Secretary of Agriculture, says Washington DC based agricultural lobbyist Tim Cansler.

The leading agricultural position is one of the last appointments to be made in finalising the US President-elect’s new cabinet in following on from his upset election win for the Republican Party, in early November.

Under the Obama administration, Tom Vilsak has been holding down the top job - which gives him responsibility for the powerful US Department of Agriculture and executive powers like the Minister for Agriculture in Australia - since 2009.

Mr Cansler said selection for the next Secretary of Agriculture remained uncertain but a few names were currently in the mix, including some with direct farm production and business/industry backgrounds.

The chief strategist for Cansler consulting said Charles Herbster - who chaired President-elect Trump's 65-member agricultural and rural advisory committee, unveiled in August during the election campaign - was in New York recently to talk with the transition team meaning he must be among the top choices.

Mr Herbster is a fifth generation farmer who runs several agricultural enterprises, including Herbster Angus Farms in Nebraska and a farm equipment company in Missouri.

A statement on the Herbster Angus Farms website for the advisory committee expressed strong support for Mr Trump’s election win and core campaign slogan of, ‘make America great again’.

“As I watched the election results stream in with the Trump team at the Hilton Hotel in New York City, we witnessed a turning point in America,” Mr Herbster said.

“As the map began to fill with red states representing millions of individual voices across the nation, we were humbled by the response.

“Core American values will now be upheld - it’s time to bring back the pride in our country.

“We are blessed as a country to have a man who loves and believes in America as our next president.

“I am so thankful for God’s intervention in the election, and I pray for guidance and wisdom for President-elect Donald J Trump as he serves this great country.

“I am confident he will surround himself with wise, competent leaders and will look to the Lord for guidance.

“It is time to clean up state and national politics.

“Mr Trump cannot make these changes alone - it will take the unity, time and effort of the entire nation.”

Mr Cansler said Don Villwock – an Indiana farmer and former president of the state’s Farm Bureau - may also be among the top choices to fill the Secretary of Agriculture’s role.

“Both Herbster and Villwock are likely top candidates because they check-off boxes of desirable qualities and skill sets that the President-elect looks for - a loyal supporter and agri-businessmen from top US farm states,” he said.

“The latter is the main factor.”

Mr Villwock owns and operates Villwock Farmers, which produces corn and soybeans and has also been an agricultural liaison for former state Republican Senator Richard Lugar.

Mr Cansler said item seven on the rural and agricultural committee’s talking points from the recent election campaign stated that the Trump-Pence Secretary of Agriculture would ‘defend American Agriculture against its critics, particularly those who have never grown or produced anything beyond a backyard tomato plant’.

“This tells me President-elect Trump wants an actual producer on the cabinet,” he said.

Mr Trump is due to take the oath of office on January 20 next year to formally become the 45th US President.

Another name being talked about in the list of candidates for the US Secretary of Agriculture’s role is Texas Republican Susan Combs - a former Texas Department of Agriculture Commissioner who hails from a ranching family in that state

Two of the major issues under the spotlight for US agriculture, with potentially significant impacts for Australian farmers in the new Trump administration, will be re-negotiating the next Farm Bill in 2018 which underpins billions of dollars in government subsidies for US farmers and the Republican’s election commitment to strike tougher trade deals to benefit the US, including on the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP).

The talking points document released this month also said that a Trump/Pence Presidency would “negotiate better trade deals for our manufacturing sector while continuing to protect and defend our vital agricultural export markets”.

It also said the new administration would be an “active participant in writing a new and better Farm Bill and delivering it on time”.

“Our farmers deserve a good Farm Bill written by those who are thankful for our remarkable food system in this country,” it said.

In a signal to restrict creeping legislation in areas like animal rights, the document also promised the new administration would “work with congress to ensure that the Interstate Commerce Clause is enforced to keep individual states from dictating policy for food growers in the United States”.

The talking points also said that a Trump administration Secretary of Agriculture would “have a seat at the table whenever any decision impacting rural America is made, including key environmental decisions”.

“All segments of the agriculture industry will have a say in the development of any legislation or rule making done or supported by the executive branch,” it said.

It also said President Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) administrator would “help, not hinder, farm and rural businesses grow and create jobs”.

The next EPA Administrator should be an individual that fully understands and embraces the complexity of agriculture and rural issues, the talking points stated.

“The Trump-Pence administration will use the best available science to determine appropriate regulations for the food and agriculture sector; agriculture will NOT be regulated based upon the latest trend on social media,” the document said.

“A Trump/Pence Presidency will be a strong proponent of energy independence and will support a strong role for biofuels in providing energy to the US and others on the planet.

“Mr Trump recognises the unique labour challenges facing the American farm community and will include farmers and ranchers in the process of determining the best possible immigration policies.”

Australian Trade Minister Steve Ciobo has said from Australia’s perspective “we still hold very firmly the view that the TPP is a great deal not only for Australia, but for all countries that have signed up to the agreement”.

“It’s an agreement that will help to drive regional economic integration - it’s a deal that provides good market access for Australian exporters,” he said shortly after Mr Trump’s election win.

He said it was up to Mr Trump and the US to decide their ultimate position on the TPP deal which does require US domestic ratification before it can come into effect which carriers a two-year period.

“We’re only about eight or nine months into that period so there is still some period to go,” he said.

“Of course, Australia can still look at ratification domestically and indeed a number of countries are doing exactly that.

“There are a number of countries that continue to move forward because we know this is a good deal - it helps to drive regional economic integration and it’s a good deal for those countries that have signed up.”