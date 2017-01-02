Ag is Australia’s innovation and science agenda at work

Rural Research and Development Corporation managing director, John Harvey.

For Australian agriculture, it’s the practical that matters – practical innovation which delivers productivity gains and profitability at the farm gate.

Innovation is not confined to academics and inner city start-ups.

It is occurring all over rural and regional Australia.

It might be producing a better prawn; it could be solar-powered robots, increased irrigation efficiency, rice varieties to handle climate variability, a global first meat traceability system or a noodle created specifically for the Taiwanese palette.

It can also be a different way of thinking, or thousands of small changes that make a big difference over time.

These are just a few among the many innovations delivered over 25 years in a partnership of Australian farmers, successive governments and researchers that underpins a globally unique system for agricultural innovation, the Rural Research and Development Corporations (RRDC).

The Australian Government’s National Innovation and Science Agenda came to life about a year ago focused on four pillars: culture and capital, collaboration, talent and skills, and government as an exemplar.

Last September’s inaugural GrowAG summit hosted by the RRDC in Albury on the NSW-Victorian border, with the next generation of Australian agri-leaders, highlighted how agriculture is supporting this agenda.

GrowAG set out to challenge traditional views and practices, foster innovation and consider how to capitalise on developments in technology, smart business and leadership.

GrowAG also confronted the reality that we must embrace digital disruption as the “new normal”.

Technology is revolutionising the way agricultural products are made, marketed and transported, making the agricultural supply chain more precise, more profitable and more sustainable.

Advanced digital, genetic and materials science technologies improve food and fibre production, while innovative sensory systems and data analytics create highly integrated ‘farm to fork’ supply chains.

Farmers can make better decisions and manage risk more effectively, while consumers are gaining greater ability to trace the origins of their food, putting production methods under the spotlight.

We have a unique research, development and extension system in Australia that is harvesting “digital disruption” and delivering real, practical benefits to Australian agribusiness ensuring these rural industries innovate, grow and prosperous.

A powerful culture that embraces and commits to rural innovation can only be a good thing, for all Australians.