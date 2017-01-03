Culleton hospitalised after altercation outside Perth court

TENSIONS between WA Senator Rod Culleton and former anti-rural banking allies Frank Bertola and Bruce Bell have escalated today, following riotous scenes outside the Perth Magistrates Court.

Senator Culleton was attending court to deal with Violence Restraining Order (VRO) matters against the two men who have also driven a high-level legal action aimed at testing his eligibility to sit in the federal parliament, following last year’s election.

Former Liberal State Upper House member Anthony Fels said tensions flared outside the court after the VRO hearing was adjourned this morning, as he was seeking to serve a summons on Senator Culleton for a bankruptcy matter, on behalf of Mr Bertola.

That action is separate to another case involving former Wesfarmers director Dick Lester against Senator Culleton, in pursuit of a $280,000 debt linked to a soured farm property deal at Williams in south-east WA, which the Federal Court ruled the politician was bankrupt over, just before Christmas.

Senator Culleton has been given a 21 day stay period by the court which he says he intends to appeal and fight the bankruptcy decision, to prove his solvency.

But Mr Fels said as he approached to serve the new bankruptcy document, Senator Culleton ran-off and tripped over someone who he described as being the Senator’s “bodyguard” who had tried to intervene.

He said Senator Culleton also pulled back his jacket in gesturing to throw a punch at him and had then also claimed to have been injured during the awkward exchange.

“He (Senator Culleton) was going nuts,” he said.

“He was lying on the pavement saying he’d hurt his leg but I never assaulted anyone; he just fell over.

“I haven’t done anything wrong; I just served the documents on him.”

Mr Fels said during the incident, Senator Culleton was “served a fresh bankruptcy petition”.

He said he attended today’s court hearing to see Mr Bertola, who he has previously assisted through the Rural Action Movement (RAM) group, in dealing with issues concerning the bank foreclosing on his WA farm.

Mr Bell and Mr Bertola also confirmed the exchange outside court today - which media reports have said caused the Senator to be hospitalised - but stressed they watched the action from a distance of 60 metres, in compliance with the VRO conditions.

Mr Bell said Mr Fels had offered to serve the bankruptcy paper-work on Senator Culleton, which Mr Bertola had accepted, before the scene descended into farce.

“Anthony Fels sprinted 20 metres up the ramp and Rod took off like a startled rabbit,” he said.

“Rod fell on his ass and then his bodyguard fell over him - it was a bloody circus.”

The judge also described Senator Culleton’s bankruptcy hearing before Christmas as being like a “circus”.

Mr Bell and Mr Bertola were taken away from that hearing and charged with breaching a VRO which also led to Senator Culleton waking out on the court.

Judge Barker’s eventual judgment order said the estate of Rodney Norman Culleton would be sequestrated under the Bankruptcy Act 1966 and also noted that the date of the act of bankruptcy was August 30, 2016.

It’s understood Mr Bell and Mr Bertola were at court for last year’s bankruptcy hearing in seeking unsuccessfully to join Mr Lester’s creditors’ petition.

Mr Bell said the new bankruptcy notice listed a hearing to be held in the Federal Court on January 17 – the day after Senator Culleton’s appeal period expires for the bankruptcy ruling involving Mr Lester, handed down on December 23.

He said the VRO application matters were also adjourned for a mention hearing on January 31.

One involved a VRO awarded by Senator Culleton’s wife 12-months ago and the other was a new application by Senator Culleton, he said.

Senator Culleton didn’t return calls from Fairfax Media after the court hearing today.

But ahead of the hearing earlier today he expressed concerns for his personal safety and that of his family in making the VRO applications and said the two individuals concerned, Mr bell and Mr Bertola, had also sat at the bar table in court, during the bankruptcy proceedings on December 19.

“These two particular gentlemen completely and utterly disrupted the court that day to (the point) where they were arrested and taken away from the court room because they were in serious breach of a VRO,” he said.

“The VRO came about through Bell and Bertola making threats not only to me, but to my family, and getting past security gates and trying to enter our premises to obtain documents to sell to a litigation funder.

“We’ve never gone down that track and never will (but) we were forced to take out VRO’s.”

Senator Culleton said he made the new VRO application because Mr Bell and Mr Bertola had escalated their threats and actions, since his election last year.

He said they’d informed other members of One Nation that they would “put a bullet in me and certainly used other third parties to come around and give me a dressing down”.

“I’m not going to tolerate that – that’s what a VRO is for,” he said.

“And now I’ve entered into a political career I have to be very mindful - I don’t want to take any risks; certainly for myself and certainly for my family.”

Senator Culleton said in seeking to extend the VRO, he had two witnesses who’d made sworn statements and a taped recording of a “serious threat” of Mr Bertola saying “he’d put a bullet in me”.

“It’s not come back through a third party so it’s not hearsay – these are direct threats that have been put on me,” he said.

However, Mr Bell and Mr Bertola both denied claims that they’d threatened to cause any harm towards Senator Culleton, using a firearm.

Mr Bertola said the allegations were untrue and that he would not believe anything Senator Culleton said until he’d heard first hand any alleged tape recording or seen any sworn witness statements that could be presented as potential evidence.

It can also be revealed the former One Nation Senator who quit the part late last year after a falling out with leader and founder Pauline Hanson has also engaged high profile Perth barrister Lloyd Rayney, to handle the legal matter heard today in court.

Mr Rayney is also representing Senator Culleton on another case concerning an alleged car theft linked to a heated farm protest aimed at successfully stopping a bank foreclosure proceeding on a Cuballing property in March 2015.

Senator Culleton said he chosen to use Mr Rayney’s services because he was “a very good criminal barrister”.

“He comes highly recommended in the legal profession,” he said.

“I’m happy to engage Lloyd Rainey to deal with these matters.”

Senator Culleton said the two cases were criminal matters and not proceedings concerning civil law which he was experienced at dealing with and could represent himself.

“I’m not experienced in criminal (law) - never had to be and never thought I would be but I won’t ever be really because I want to view it now and get it dealt with,” he said.

“These are very serious threats.”

Senator Culleton said he’d given Mr Bell and Mr Bertola “every opportunity to settle down and focus on the main game” which was dealing with the central common issue of bank-lending practices towards farmers.

“But they’ve clearly gone down their own (path), they’ve got a clear agenda and a different culture,” he said.

Senator Culleton said a mention hearing had been set down in June for the alleged car theft case and a four day trial set aside, at the end of September.

“We believe it will need to be longer because the police want to call 42 witnesses,” he said.

Senator Culleton said he didn’t steal the car but if he did, as the police have alleged, he “must be the best car thief in Australia to get past 42 cops, I can tell you that”.

“In actual fact I must be an absolute genius,” he said.

“I’ve got time to breathe and hydrate my piggy bank on that one.”

Senator Culleton said there had been no falling-out with Mr Bell and Mr Bertola because they were never formal business associates of his.

He said they were all part of a farmers’ group that came together on issues concerning unfair bank-lending practices towards farmers and were “sort of introduced” through the RAM.

“I have never been in business with Bruce Bell – they are not creditors of mine, nor are they creditors of my company,” he said.

“They are deliberately trying to discredit me and I’ve just got to deal with them.

“I don’t want them to go to jail – I just want them to get out of my life and stop turning up to business that has nothing to do with them and to frustrate all the arrangements because that’s when it starts costing money.

“There’s nothing personal here - I can’t seem to shake them and the only way I can seem to shake them is to go in and get the VRO.

“When he’s (Mr Bertola) threatening to fill me with lead and put a bullet in me that is a threat and I will not tolerate that from anyone.”

Under section 44 of the Australian constitution, any person who is an undischarged bankrupt or insolvent is ineligible for election.

Senator Culleton is also waiting to find out the result of a High Court hearing held in Canberra in December last year on a matter referred by the Upper House on whether he’s entitled to stay in federal parliament.

Sitting as the Court of Disputed Returns, the High Court proceedings are examining whether he breached election rules when he signed his nomination form ahead of the July 2 federal poll, to run for One Nation.

At the time, he was convicted in his absence and awaiting sentencing for a larceny charge that carried a penalty of up to 12-months jail.

The tow-truck key charge stemmed from an incident during a vehicle repossession attempt, at Guyra in NSW, linked to Senator Culleton’s horse feed business.

His barrister Peter King put forward legal arguments to the High Court based on whether the authority existed to disqualify him from parliament, given that conviction was eventually annulled.