Hopeless hitmen, fumbling felons and disorganised crime

The criminal mastermind is a very rare beast. In reality, organised crime groups are usually completely disorganised with most members being bunglers of breathtaking ineptitude.

Take the 2009 murder of Sydney businessman Michael McGurk.

While the "hit" on McGurk at first appeared to be the work of a professional, it was anything but.

The quest to find a contract killer for the McGurk job was undertaken by former boxer Fortunato Gattellari, who is now known as Not-So-Lucky Gattellari, owing to his incarceration over this matter.

According to evidence which has emerged at various court hearings, finding a dependable hitman is not such an easy task.

One hitman was meant to kill McGurk while he was skiing at Thredbo but he wasn't organised in time.

Another accepted the contract but had no intention of completing the hit. Instead, he used the $100,000 murder down-payment for a deposit on a house.

The contractual difficulties of enforcing such undertakings were highlighted by Gattellari, who later told a committal hearing: "Obviously you don't ask for a receipt when you are paying for a murder."

Nor can you ask for your money back for poor performance. The men who did the shooting had no experience and were in such a state after the murder they almost pranged the getaway car at the first roundabout. Because they had no e-tag, the cameras went off as they crossed the Harbour Bridge without paying the toll and when they arrived home they burned their clothes but forgot that some of the murder money was still in the pocket of the jeans one of them had been wearing.

Even professional standover men can be hampered by poor staff.

Michael Pestano was known in criminal circles as "No Thumbs" Pestano due to his missing appendages, the absence of which no one has ever satisfactorily explained.

One his associates once remarked that No Thumbs had "heavied a lot of people", especially with threats to stab them with a dirty syringe, but all up "he was a lovely bloke".

But in this line of work being a "lovely" enforcer is not enough.

In 2004 Pestano travelled to a farm near the central western town of Wellington to do a standover job. Accompanying him were Ron Howell, a Wellington local who was on crutches owing to a recent hip replacement; Frank Croker, who was up from Tasmania to lend Ron a hand with his bad hip, as well as Pestano's son Jason and Brien Randall-Smith, who had a lengthy record robbery, breaking and entering and stealing.

In order to force out the occupants of a farm, Pestano cut off their water supply, disconnected the power, cut down the fences, banged on the walls of the house and, after revving a chainsaw, claimed the occupants of the house would be cut up.

But it all went awry in the darkness when a can of beer exploded in the fire Pestano had made with the fence posts.

Believing they were under fire, the occupants of the house came out guns blazing.

By night's end Pestano was dead, Ron Howell had a shot-gun wound to the left buttock to add to his dodgy hip and his mate Frank had also been injured.

Missing appendages also featured in the sorry tale of "Nervous Norm" and his shoplifting buddy "The Duck".

The late Peter "The Duck" Teudt was giving evidence to the Wood Royal Commission into Police Corruption about whether his mate, "Nervous" Norm Beves, had been involved in bribing police.

"Nervous Norm" was a long-time employee of organised crime boss George Freeman and when Norm wasn't shoplifting or in court, he worked on the wharves.

"Nervous Norm" was a criminal of such incompetence that for some years "Norm's form" was used as the case study on recidivism for police officers studying to be detectives.

"No one is unluckier than me," Beves was heard moaning to his wife in an intercepted call played to the Wood royal commission in 1996.

Earlier that year Beves had been caught (yet again) for shoplifting – this time for $8000 worth of Chanel perfume from a duty-free shop.

Using the services of corrupt police, he had dodged a bullet on that one. Undeterred, he tried his hand at a fresh criminal endeavour which, yet again, ended in disaster.

It was April 1996 and Beves and his mate Mile "Bonecrusher" robbed Earlwood newsagency. While Popovic distracted the newsagent, Beves stuffed almost $10,000 in cash into his pockets and then fled with the newsagent Graham Lloyd in hot pursuit.

Unbelievably, Beves was using his own white BMW as the getaway car. He had lost his licence and the last time he'd been caught driving whilst disqualified the magistrate threatened to jail him.

As Lloyd tried to stop Beves getting away the newsagent broke off the BMW's side mirror and windscreen wiper which he then used to whack Beves' beamer.

At this point Beves wound down his window a couple of inches and nervously said to the newsagent, "What are you doing mate? I'm trying to catch the fellow who stole your money".

Not only did the newsagent have a good look at Beves, whom he described as wearing a Panama hat and being smartly dressed, "a class above stuff people normally wear in Earlwood", but he was able to take down the number plate.

To complete the botched endeavour, Beves crashed into another car as he was reversing away from the windscreen-wiper wielding newsagent.

Unbeknown to Beves, the royal commission had been tapping his phone for months and listened as he frantically rang round his friends and police contacts to help him fix this latest mess.

One of those he called was his shoplifting partner "The Duck" who had provided Beves with an alibi.

"The Duck" happily told the commission that he, Beves and Popovic just did a bit of "thievin"' together when he was down from the Gold Coast.

"We stole a few pair of jeans, couple of shirts one day. That's about all," said The Duck who complained that their criminal endeavours had been curtailed by his ailing brother-in-law.

"He had both his legs chopped off. One leg went off after the other one. We were coming down – he was supposed to have died, but he sort of never died, you know."

And what did he understand by the word "alibi"? The Duck said that was when someone said they were in certain place, but they weren't there."That is actually a false alibi," the counsel assisting said helpfully.

Nervous Norm's hapless ways were with him to the end. His 2011 funeral service noted his final send-off would take place at the "cremitorium".