Barnaby misses his chance to be top dog at Christmas

Nationals leader and Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce has shrugged off Malcolm Turnbull's decision not to hand over the prime ministerial reins over the Christmas and New Year period.

Mr Joyce said he had a good relationship with Mr Turnbull and that, while the two disagreed on topics such as climate change they had bonded over Mr Turnbull's vast rural land holdings.

Mr Joyce also confirmed that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is likely to visit Australia in January, a trip that Japanese media have reported will involve discussions about the South China Sea.

Mr Turnbull has scaled back his official appearances over the Christmas period, leaving media duties to the Special Minister of State Scott Ryan.

Traditionally the Prime Minister takes a break over the period and the Deputy Prime Minister becomes the Acting Prime Minister.

However, Mr Joyce appeared to take the situation in his stride in a radio interview.

"It's a shame, I think. I had so many big plans for Australia over the week when I would be Acting PM. I had dams to build, I had railway lines to finish. I had things that were going to happen all around the joint, but anyway," he told 2GB radio.

Mr Joyce put Mr Turnbull's decision - which he said he was "sweet with" - down to Mr Abe's expected visit as well as a number of other events.

"The PM I think was trying to work out how he could go away because he'd booked himself up for a whole range of events and I think the Prime Minister of Japan, Abe, is coming out as well and he wanted to catch up with him and he was basically saying I would be coming and going, coming and going so how about I just stay," he said.

"And I'm sweet with that because that gives me the chance to have a bit more freedom before we go back to work."

Japanese media reported in early December that Mr Abe would visit Australia, Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam in the middle of January, rather than the Christmas-New Year period.

This story first appeared on The Australian Financial Review.