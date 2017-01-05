Red-bellied black snake hitches a ride | Video

In the last year Perth has seen snakes in residential gardens, on a (coastal) plane and on a train and one unlucky man even found a venomous specimen in his shoe.

However, they've got nothing on a South Australian woman's experience on Tuesday. In fact, if you do have a fear of snakes you might want to stop reading right about now.

Sally was driving home from Adelaide to Mundoo Island Station when a red-bellied black snake popped up in front of her from under the bonnet of her car while she was going at 100km/h.

"It scared the living daylights out of me," she said.

She said when the snake first appeared she swore and then pulled over while her husband unsuccessfully attempted to remove the snake from the car.

"He stayed with us all the way and could not be coaxed out of the engine well," she said.

"I was petrified for the hour I had left to drive and I was hopeful that new cars don't have any gaps from which a snake could move from the engine well into the internal section of the car.

"I shut all the vents and put the air-conditioning on recirculate to shut all open holes to the engine well."

After completing the trip Sally opted to leave the car in the middle of a paddock in the hope the unwanted hitchhiker would slither away.

However, this attempt was in vain with the snake still in the engine on Wednesday morning.

Another brave attempt to remove the snake by grabbing its tail and prising it out was unsuccessful and only succeeded in prompting the snake to slither in deeper.

Sally said she would leave the car in the paddock again in the hope it would exit its new home naturally and if not, she would seek help to remove the reptile.

This isn't the first time Sally has had a frightening experience with a snake.

In November last year, she accidentally stood on a highly-venomous tiger snake while attaching a trailer to her car.

This story first appeared on WA Today.

