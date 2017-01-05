Weaner sales kick off: Day one highlights | Photos, Video

Full report: Excellent result for opening Wodonga weaner sale | Video
THE weaner sales have kicked off at the Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange (NVLX) at Barnawartha near Wodonga in Victoria.
So many weaners went under the hammer on the first day, Thursday January 5, that they wouldn’t all fit under the cover at the site.
Matt Tinkler of Elders sums up the day:
Steaming hot temperatures did not deter people from attending the first day of the 2017 annual feature calf sales at the NVLX’s Wodonga selling complex at Barnawartha.
Just over 6,400 Angus steers and heifers were penned to produce arguably the best offering of Angus cattle in many years.
January sale the aim for Macaulay family
It was a family affair for the Macaulays at the first day of the NVLX January sales with parents Dawn and Graeme offering 105 steers and heifers, plus their daughter, Michelle, their son-in-law Simon, and grandson, Bill, including their own smaller offering under the “Tiviotdale”, Huon, property brand.
Verbac best pen of the day award to first-time seller
First-time seller at the NVLX January cattle sale, Jim Ross, “Noonbah”, Holbrook, was chuffed at the prices his steers made – $1520 per head – and proud to have been awarded the Verbac Best Pen of the Day award.
Breeding with pride pays handsomely
Charlie and Jenny Veevers, “Deepdale”, Tallarook, were more than excited, and gratified, with the prices they received for their pens of steers at the first day of the NVLX young cattle sales today.
Youth investing in breeding stock
Excited about their purchase of 123 heifers to establish their own herd, are Georgie, 15; Richie, 13, and Tom, 11, Tooth from “Willowvale”, near Albury.
Rolling Coverage
Follow the action of the day as it happened here:
