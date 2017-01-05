Weaner sales kick off: Day one highlights | Photos, Video Tim and Jessica Scott, Table Top Angus, Table Top, with Joy and Rob Mackie, "Kaputar Park", Gerogery, at the Wodonga weaner sale on Thursday. Mr and Mrs Mackie sold 21 Angus steers for $1310 and 17 Angus heifers for $1210. All the cattle were eight to nine months. Photo: Karen Bailey

Vendors Nick and Joy Paola, German Town via Bright, Vic, selling 10 steers, Witherswood blood, and selling 56 mixed-sex weaners in total. Photo: Rachael Webb

Neville Alcorn, NJ & AU Alcorn Partnership, "Linden View", Harden, with his grandson, Nick Alcorn, looking to buy cattle. Photo: Rachael Webb

Elli and John Lazarov, Broome, Western Australia, supporting friends selling at the Wodonga weaner sales before going on a six-day horse trek in the Snowy Mountains. Photo: Rachael Webb

(at front) Ross Harvey, a/c PR Harvey, "Woodstock", Rosewood, pictured with his agent Bruce Alleyn, Landmark, Tumbarumba, selling 43 Angus weaner heifers with another 52 heifers to sell, sold 88 steers. Photo: Rachael Webb

Corcoran Parker agent Rodney McKenzie, Corryong, and Darren Coleman, DLC Pastoral, "Yarrabee", Walwa, Vic, with his six-year-old twin children Jackson and Matilda. Selling 19 head, 9-10 month old, Angus weaner steers, The Glen blood, averaging 300 kilogram. Photo: Rachael Webb

Convey boys: Saxon, 5, and Flynn, 7, beside their uncle's 9-10 month old, Angus weaner steers, Renylea and Cascade blood, selling about 100 head in total. Uncle is Leo Glass, "Redlands", Allans Flat, Victoria. Photo: Rachael Webb

Elizabeth and Daniel Mitchell with their children, William, 23 months, and Hanna, 3, Mitchell Family Farming, Talgarno, Vic, pictured beside their pen of 14 head, 10-11 month old, Angus weaner steers, Spry Angus blood, selling another pen, 40 head in total, mixed-sex. Photo: Rachael Webb

From front: Tom, Simon, Richie and Georgie Tooth "Willowvale" near Albury with the pen of 37 heifer they purchased for $1160 per head from A. I. and A. M. Bourchier, "Burrengong" Urana at the first NVLX sale for 2017. Photo: Pennie Scott

Jenny and Charlie Veevers, "Deepdale", Tallarook in front of the 31 steers they sold at the first NVLX sale for 2017. "We appreciated the agent describing the bloodlines of our cattle and the care we take in raising them", Mr Veevers said. Photo: Pennie Scott.

Jim Ross, 'Noonbah', Holbrook and his award-winning Verbac Best Pen of the Day steers. His 19 head, averaging 439kg reached $1520 per head. This was the first time Mr Ross had sold cattle at NVLX and, after this positive experience, he said he will be back. Photo: Pennie Scott.

Dawn Macaulay, Landmark agent Pat Kindellan, and Graeme Macaulay with one of their pens of steers at the first day of the NVLX January sales. The Macaulays sold 105 head and were delighted with the prices. Photo: Pennie Scott. Tweet Facebook of

Full report: Excellent result for opening Wodonga weaner sale

THE weaner sales have kicked off at the Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange (NVLX) at Barnawartha near Wodonga in Victoria.

So many weaners went under the hammer on the first day, Thursday January 5, that they wouldn’t all fit under the cover at the site.

Matt Tinkler of Elders sums up the day:

Excellent result for opening Wodonga weaner sale

Steaming hot temperatures did not deter people from attending the first day of the 2017 annual feature calf sales at the NVLX’s Wodonga selling complex at Barnawartha.



Just over 6,400 Angus steers and heifers were penned to produce arguably the best offering of Angus cattle in many years.



Click here to read more.

January sale the aim for Macaulay family

It was a family affair for the Macaulays at the first day of the NVLX January sales with parents Dawn and Graeme offering 105 steers and heifers, plus their daughter, Michelle, their son-in-law Simon, and grandson, Bill, including their own smaller offering under the “Tiviotdale”, Huon, property brand.



Click here to read more.

Verbac best pen of the day award to first-time seller

First-time seller at the NVLX January cattle sale, Jim Ross, “Noonbah”, Holbrook, was chuffed at the prices his steers made – $1520 per head – and proud to have been awarded the Verbac Best Pen of the Day award.



Click here to read more

Breeding with pride pays handsomely

Charlie and Jenny Veevers, “Deepdale”, Tallarook, were more than excited, and gratified, with the prices they received for their pens of steers at the first day of the NVLX young cattle sales today.



Click here to read more.

Youth investing in breeding stock

Excited about their purchase of 123 heifers to establish their own herd, are Georgie, 15; Richie, 13, and Tom, 11, Tooth from “Willowvale”, near Albury.



Click here to read more.

