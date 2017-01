Weaner sales kick off | Day one highlights Tim and Jessica Scott, Table Top Angus, Table Top, with Joy and Rob Mackie, "Kaputar Park", Gerogery, at the Wodonga weaner sale on Thursday. Mr and Mrs Mackie sold 21 Angus steers for $1310 and 17 Angus heifers for $1210. All the cattle were eight to nine months. Photo: Karen Bailey

Vendors Nick and Joy Paola, German Town via Bright, Vic, selling 10 steers, Witherswood blood, and selling 56 mixed-sex weaners in total. Photo: Rachael Webb Tweet Facebook of

THE weaner sales have kicked off at the Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange (NVLX) at Barnawartha near Wodonga in Victoria.

So many weaners are going under the hammer that they won’t all fit under the cover at the site.

The first pen of the day sold for $1620.

Follow the action of the day here:

