PORK has been squarely on the menu at the 2017 Food, Fibre and Agricultural Educators Conference in Brisbane today.

Australian Pork Limited’s new teaching resource and accompanying recipe book was launched by celebrity chef Ed Halmagyi (also known as Fast Ed) who demonstrated two recipes designed for Year 9-10 students.



To help ensure the effective delivery of Pork is on the Menu, the new resource is also accompanied by an offer of the provision of two serves of free fresh Australian pork per student.

The distribution of fresh Australian pork will be piloted in Adelaide throughout February, with a national rollout of the program to occur later in 2017.

Some of the teachers attending the conference will also tour Gilly’s Smallgoods, and learn to make smallgoods such as bacon and salami from fresh Australian pork.

Manager of the Pigs in Schools education program, Ashley Norval, hopes that this fantastic offer will help teachers deliver both the theoretical and practical knowledge of cooking with pork to their students.

“Pork is on the Menu’ is the first APL resource to focus on the Food Technology curriculum,” Ms Norval said.



“APL’s ‘Pigs in Schools’ education program up until this point has focused on all aspects of pig production, covering Kindergarten to Year 10 classes.”



All of APL’s education resources are freely available to teachers throughout Australia.

The story Pork delivers new teaching resource first appeared on Queensland Country Life.