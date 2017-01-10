Steady demand for Hamilton weaners

Continuing on from the previous day's strong inquiry major processors, JBS Swift and Thomas Foods, were again among the major buyers with stronger back-up support provided by West and South Gippsland orders and the southeast of South Australia.



Additional to this strong southern inquiry was greater support of central and southern NSW plus a glimmer of interest from the NSW New England on selected EU-accredited pens.



Christine Koch-Jones, Gorae West was chuffed with sale top price of $1600 a head paid for her Angus-Simmental steers. They were born in dust and learnt to paddle, she said.

Mrs Jean Maling, Portland, with son Henry and daughter Catrina, sold her EU-accredited Five Ways Angus steers to $1455 a head.

But once again the heavier weights of this year’s weaners plus the surplus feed throughout the southern states have prevented greater involvement of buyers from the north.

Bundooran overseer, James Taylor collected from Peter Meecham, Voetis a drench package for the best presented yard of steers in the Elders Landmark Angus penning.

Doug Robertson sold his 2nd-draft of Nangana Angus steers, 366kg at 382c/kg prices he said were 50 cents higher and plus 15 kilograms heavier.

Florence Young, with daughters Susan Young and Ros Russell and granddaughter Amelia were happy with their Angus prices. "It was all worth the effort" they said.

Narelle Rentsch with daughter Lauren and friend Lydia Ewing, sold Pathfinder-blood Angus steers at Hamilton they run with sheep on their Penshurst property.

