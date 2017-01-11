Herefords trade on black cattle money

- Yarded: 1651 Hereford steers, av 338kg
- Steers: 360-450kg $1385-$1580, av 374c
- Steers: 280-360kg $1177-$1432, av 395c.
Top Sales:
- S Beaton: 16 EU-Hereford, 433kg, 365c; $1580
- LR&SM Wheeler: 27 EU-Hereford, 377kg, 413c; $1557
- LR&SM Wheeler: 22 EU-Hereford, 434kg, 358c; $1553
- Murndal: 38 EU-Roan Hereford, 420kg, 365kg; $1533
- LR&SM Wheeler: 37 EU-Hereford, 419kg, 358c; $1500
- LR&SM Wheeler: 19 EU-Hereford, 412kg, 354c; $1458
- Orana: 17 EU-Hereford, 401kg, 366c; $1467
- Giant Rock: 16 EU-Hereford, 391kg, 370c; $1446
- Orana: 81 EU-Hereford, 369kg, 391c; $1442
Bidding was more evenly spread across a smaller gallery as selling continued on Day-3 of the Hamilton beef weaner series.
Offering a smaller than advertised 1651-head, prices for the tops and middle runs of each draft were mostly sold from 358 to 400c/kg with selected sales reaching 413c/kg, and lighter weights 423c.
Interstate buying from the north again found the going tough due to the higher weights of this year calf crop, which saw the yarding overall average 338kg, 17kg up on 12 months ago.
However, dedicated repeat buyers focus on selected EU-accredited lines still managed to grab their shares against the continued participation of major feedlots and processors buyers who have supported this week’s western markets.
The market top of $1580 a head was paid for the first pen offered on the day: a yard of EU-accredited steers sold account Stephen Beaton of Coleraine.
Mr Beaton’s yard of 16, weighed at 433kg, was sold to Thomas Foods while his second-draft yard of 28, nominated as the best present and weighing 387kg, made 377c/kg selling South Gippsland agent, Landmark.
Leon and Sally Wheeler offered next three pens sold. Their Hereford and Hereford Shorthorn-cross steers made 354-358c/kg to return $1480 to $1533 a head.
A highlight of the sale was another pen of the Wheeler Roan Baldies, 377kg that attracted sustained bidding to reach 413c/kg and realize $1557 a head.
Overall the 1651 head yarding averaged 338kg and 385c/kg.
Today’s market was conducted by the independent agents group while selling will continue Thursday with a 1500 head Hereford steer sale run by corporate agents Elders and Landmark.
The story Herefords trade on black cattle money first appeared on Stock & Land.