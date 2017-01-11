Offering a smaller than advertised 1651-head, prices for the tops and middle runs of each draft were mostly sold from 358 to 400c/kg with selected sales reaching 413c/kg, and lighter weights 423c.

Interstate buying from the north again found the going tough due to the higher weights of this year calf crop, which saw the yarding overall average 338kg, 17kg up on 12 months ago.

However, dedicated repeat buyers focus on selected EU-accredited lines still managed to grab their shares against the continued participation of major feedlots and processors buyers who have supported this week’s western markets.



The market top of $1580 a head was paid for the first pen offered on the day: a yard of EU-accredited steers sold account Stephen Beaton of Coleraine.



Mr Beaton’s yard of 16, weighed at 433kg, was sold to Thomas Foods while his second-draft yard of 28, nominated as the best present and weighing 387kg, made 377c/kg selling South Gippsland agent, Landmark.



Leon and Sally Wheeler offered next three pens sold. Their Hereford and Hereford Shorthorn-cross steers made 354-358c/kg to return $1480 to $1533 a head.



A highlight of the sale was another pen of the Wheeler Roan Baldies, 377kg that attracted sustained bidding to reach 413c/kg and realize $1557 a head.

Overall the 1651 head yarding averaged 338kg and 385c/kg.



Heavy steers 360-450kg made $1385-$1580 and averaged 374c/kg while lighter 280-360kg steers made $1177 to $1432 and averaged 395c.

Today’s market was conducted by the independent agents group while selling will continue Thursday with a 1500 head Hereford steer sale run by corporate agents Elders and Landmark.

Herefords trade on Black money prices Alice and Marcus Winter Cooke, Murndal, Tahara.

The buying gallery included representatives of JBS, Thomas Foods International and Elders Melbourne.

A young chap helped get the calves in the drafting pens.

Carolyn, Hayley, 16, and Paul Malseed, Orana Partnership, Condah, sold 186 steers.

The cattle were drafted and loaded onto trucks.

Kerr & Co auctioneer Craig Pertzel nominates a bid during the Hereford ster sale

Bernie Grant, LMB Linke Livestock, called the sale of a pen of lighter steers.

Ron Beaton recived the Herefords Australia champion Hereford pen on behalf of brother Stephen. It was judged by Dion Brook, Eloora Shorthorns, Cavendish.

Ron Beaton also received the best presented pen of the sale on behalf of brother Stephen, which was sponsored by Zoetis Australia, represented by Peter Mecham.

Jody Darcy (center) bought cattle for JBS.

Travis Beaton farms with father Ron, Giant Rock, Wootong Vale, near Nareen. Tweet Facebook of

