Weaner sales week two kicks off | Highlights

The second week of the weaner sales at the Northern Victorian Livestock Exchange (NVLX) is under way near Wodonga, Victoria, today.



Landmark Albury agent Pat Kindellan sums up the day which saw 5000 head yarded:

Corcoran Parker, Elders and Landmark commenced week two of weaner steers and heifer, and grown cattle sale with a very good offering of all other breeds.



A quality yarding of other breeds was featured at Wodonga, January 12. This large line of Hereford heifers. Northern buyers set a solid pace, especially for Euorpean breeds.

Included in this large yarding of 4959 head was a larger penning of European breeds with producers expecting more competition here than they might get in a normal fat cattle sale.



