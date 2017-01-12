Wodonga weaner sales week two kicks off | Photos, Video Tom Walsh and his son Dean, Granite Flat Pastoral, "Granite Flat", Mitta Mitta, Vic, pictured beside their pen of 24 head, 9-10 month old, Angus cross Hereford steers, avg 364kg, sold for $1385. Photo: Rachael Webb

Janelle Walsh and her son Toby, 23 months, Houn via Tallangatta, Vic. Photo: Rachael Webb

Auctioning the first pens of the sale - McKoy & Sons, "Ohio", Holbrook Hereford steers sold to Teys feedlot, Jindalee. Photo: Rachael Webb

The crowd at the saleyards. Photo: Rachael Webb

Elders auctioneer Brett Shae selling, while Matt Tinkler takes bids. Photo: Rachael Webb

Elders auctioneer Brett Shae selling. Photo: Rachael Webb

Corcoran Parker auctioneer Leigh McEvoy selling. Photo: Rachael Webb

The crowd at the saleyards. Photo: Rachael Webb

Corcoran Parker auctioneer Leigh McEvoy selling. Photo: Rachael Webb

Graeme Patterson, Wodonga, selling six Angus steers on behalf of N&M Miller, Wodonga. Photo: Rachael Webb

The crowd at the saleyards. Photo: Rachael Webb

The crowd at the saleyards. Photo: Rachael Webb

Vicki and David McCallum, "Junction Park", Tooma. Photo: Rachael Webb

The second week of the weaner sales at the Northern Victorian Livestock Exchange (NVLX) is under way near Wodonga, Victoria.



On the first day of the second week, prices for European breed heifers ranged from $1035-$1350 for most sales.



But the first pen of the day, from McCoy & Son Pastoral Co, Ohio, Holbrook, sold from $1290-$1650, the later being the top price of the day.

Landmark Albury agent Pat Kindellan sums up the day which saw about 5000 head yarded:

Corcoran Parker, Elders and Landmark commenced the week two selling of weaner steers and heifer, and grown cattle sale.



Included in the yarding of 4959 head was a larger penning of European breeds with producers expecting more competition here than they might get in a normal fat cattle sale.



Read the full report from the January 12 sale here.

Maine-Anjou preferred for their temperament

electing a breed for their quiet temperament has pleased Ty Stanton, Tysubi Beef from Liliput in Victoria after his first sale of steers at the Wodonga weaner Hereford and Euro-sale on 12 January.



Click here to read more.

Watch some of the action from the day here:

Follow the action from the day as it happened here:

