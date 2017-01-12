Wodonga weaner sales week two kicks off | Photos, Video

The second week of the weaner sales at the Northern Victorian Livestock Exchange (NVLX) is under way near Wodonga, Victoria.
On the first day of the second week, prices for European breed heifers ranged from $1035-$1350 for most sales.
But the first pen of the day, from McCoy & Son Pastoral Co, Ohio, Holbrook, sold from $1290-$1650, the later being the top price of the day.
Landmark Albury agent Pat Kindellan sums up the day which saw about 5000 head yarded:
Corcoran Parker, Elders and Landmark commenced the week two selling of weaner steers and heifer, and grown cattle sale.
Included in the yarding of 4959 head was a larger penning of European breeds with producers expecting more competition here than they might get in a normal fat cattle sale.
Maine-Anjou preferred for their temperament
electing a breed for their quiet temperament has pleased Ty Stanton, Tysubi Beef from Liliput in Victoria after his first sale of steers at the Wodonga weaner Hereford and Euro-sale on 12 January.
