Wodonga weaner sales | Rolling coverage

All the action from January 13 at the Northern Victorian Livestock Exchange weaner sales.

  • Elders auctioneer Brett Shae selling. Photo: Rachael Webb

  • The crowd at the saleyards. Photo: Rachael Webb

  • Vicki and David McCallum,

  • Tom Walsh and his son Dean, Granite Flat Pastoral,

    Tom Walsh and his son Dean, Granite Flat Pastoral, "Granite Flat", Mitta Mitta, Vic, pictured beside their pen of 24 head, 9-10 month old, Angus cross Hereford steers, avg 364kg, sold for $1385. Photo: Rachael Webb

  • Janelle Walsh and her son Toby, 23 months, Houn via Tallangatta, Vic. Photo: Rachael Webb

  • Auctioning the first pens of the sale - McKoy & Sons,

    Auctioning the first pens of the sale - McKoy & Sons, "Ohio", Holbrook Hereford steers sold to Teys feedlot, Jindalee. Photo: Rachael Webb

  • Elders auctioneer Brett Shae selling, while Matt Tinkler takes bids. Photo: Rachael Webb

  • Corcoran Parker auctioneer Leigh McEvoy selling. Photo: Rachael Webb

  • The crowd at the saleyards. Photo: Rachael Webb

  • Corcoran Parker auctioneer Leigh McEvoy selling. Photo: Rachael Webb

  • Graeme Patterson, Wodonga, selling six Angus steers on behalf of N&M Miller, Wodonga. Photo: Rachael Webb

  • The crowd at the saleyards. Photo: Rachael Webb

  • The crowd at the saleyards. Photo: Rachael Webb

Read the full report from the January 12 sales here

The second week of the weaner sales at the Northern Victorian Livestock Exchange (NVLX) is under way near Wodonga, Victoria.

Today is the second day of the second week and 4000 head of cattle are set to go under the hammer.

The breeds being sold today include Herefords, Shorthorns, British breed cross and European breeds.

Keep up to date with all the action from the saleyards here:

