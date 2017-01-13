Wodonga weaner sales | Rolling coverage

Read the full report from the January 12 sales here
The second week of the weaner sales at the Northern Victorian Livestock Exchange (NVLX) is under way near Wodonga, Victoria.
Today is the second day of the second week and 4000 head of cattle are set to go under the hammer.
The breeds being sold today include Herefords, Shorthorns, British breed cross and European breeds.
