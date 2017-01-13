Video competition: Show your farm safety

DO you live on a farm? Is your family on a property? Are you working on a farm, or interested in a future in agriculture? Completing studies in the rural sector? Have a creative eye and a farm safety story to tell?

The Primary Industries Health and Safety Partnership (PIHSP) is calling on high school and university or agriculture college students aged between 13 and 21 to create and submit a video about an element of farm safety.

The competition aims to raise awareness about farm safety in agriculture’s next generation, using the words (and vision!) of 13 to 21 year old’s to encourage better safety behaviour among their peers, families and Australia’s broader farming sector.

The video clip can be about a personal experience, something close to your heart, or about something you’ve seen or heard about that you want to create some awareness around.

Does it annoy you that your brother never wears a helmet when he musters on the motorbike? Have you jumped in the back of a ute without thinking – and had a near miss? Did your friends ignore the floodway markers and try to drive through anyway?

PIHSP advisory panel chairman Patrick Murphy said the judging panel wants to see video clips that will make the younger generation think twice about their actions and be safer on farm.

“When it comes to farm safety and ensuring the message cuts through with young people, there’s no better way to get that message across than by delivering it with the voices of their peers,” Mr Murphy said.

“This is the first time PIHSP has embarked on a video competition and we’re confident that it’s a great way to continue the conversation around farm safety, and to gain a better perspective of what’s important to the next generation of the agricultural sector.”

Videos will be judged based on there: Impact of message about farm safety, public benefit, research, creativity, originality, and your reasons for wanting to promote farm safety in Australia.

The winning entry from each category (high school and tertiary) will be awarded a $1000 cash prize, and the second best entry from each category will be awarded $500 each. The videos will be uploaded to the Rural Industries Research and Development Corporation YouTube site, as well as other social media avenues.

Entries open on April 18 with winners to be announced on April 28.

CLICK HERE for more information.

The story Video competition: Show your farm safety first appeared on Queensland Country Life.