AML&F last muster reunion

The occasion has been dubbed as the “Last Muster Reunion” by some of its younger brigade because so many have either deceased or are in the call-up pen.



Organiser, Keith Prosser (0408 253 976) said the above date is the day following the Young Auctioneers Competition at the Royal Easter Show, Sydney- it is also week before Good Friday.

The venue is the Masonic Club, Castlereigh St.

Mr Prosser says the reunion is open to all AML staff and their partners of NSW, VIC, QLD, SA including AML Station staff.

It is three years since the company’s last reunion Mr Prosser said.



