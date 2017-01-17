AML&F last muster reunion


Employees of the former AML&F stock and station agency company (est England 1863) are invited to a reunion in Sydney on April 7th.

The occasion has been dubbed as the “Last Muster Reunion” by some of its younger brigade because so many have either deceased or are in the call-up pen.

Organiser, Keith Prosser (0408 253 976) said the above date is the day following the Young Auctioneers Competition at the Royal Easter Show, Sydney- it is also week before Good Friday.

The venue is the Masonic Club, Castlereigh St.

Mr Prosser says the reunion is open to all AML staff and their partners of NSW, VIC, QLD, SA including AML Station staff.

It is three years since the company’s last reunion Mr Prosser said.

