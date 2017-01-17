NFF “vehemently opposed” to compulsory land acquisition

THE National Farmers Federation (NFF) is taking a stand to defend against the compulsory acquisition of grazing farm land in North Queensland, by the Department of Defence (ADF).

NFF CEO Tony Mahar will hold a private meeting today in Charters Towers today to hear first-hand the views of landholders impacted by the controversial land grab.

It was revealed late last year that the prime agricultural land was being targeted for compulsory acquisition by the ADF, to expand military training operations as part of the $2.5 billion Australia-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

NFF says a letter sent to more than 50 landholders in November 2016 outlined the ADF’s intentions to acquire the land for training Singaporean soldiers.

The peak farm lobby says it now plans to fight back against the army’s proposed take-over by working with the Queensland farmer representative body, AgForce, to determine the status of the government's proposed plan.

Ahead of today’s meeting, Mr Mahar said it was a priority to understand if the government was still weighing up different options or whether a decision had been made in regards to the identified parcels of land.

“Once we have clarity over the status of the plans we can focus on getting the best possible outcome for farmers and their communities,” he said.

“What is certain is that the NFF, like AgForce, is vehemently opposed to any compulsory acquisition of agricultural land.”

NFF says it has extended invitations to meet with Defence Minister Marise Payne and Agriculture and Water Resources Minister Barnaby Joyce, to better understand the government’s proposal.

Mr Mahar said his group was urging the responsible ministers to travel to Queensland and meet directly with farmers to hear first-hand about the impacts of the compulsory acquisition of pastoral land.

He acknowledged comments by Northern Australia Minister Matthew Canavan at a meeting in Marlborough on Monday that an impact study into the plans was currently being carried out by KPMG.

“We will be pushing the government to ensure that everyone who will be affected by the proposal has the chance to have their say through this process,” he said.

Mr Mahar said the NFF was generally dismayed that once again agricultural land was potentially being sacrificed by government for alternate uses.

He said Agriculture was Australia’s second largest export earner and that land used for food and fibre production must be prioritised in planning decisions.

“As the Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce put it – Australian agriculture is in ‘a golden era’,” he said.

“Total agricultural production for 2016-2017 is forecast to total more than $60 billion – the largest annual total on record. Australia’s agricultural exports are now second only to iron ore in terms of importance to the national economy.

“The ag sector is therefore not only a pillar of our economy but also the bedrock of our local communities and must be prioritised as such.”

Mr Mahar said the nation needed a strategic framework for the future, to guide land planning that recognises the importance of agriculture and gives it the priority it deserves.

He said such a framework must prioritise the agriculture sector’s growth and recognise the important role it plays – and will continue to play – in the economies of local communities, states and territories and the nation.

“We risk that one day we will turn around and be surprised to find that our landscape in some areas will have changed so much that agriculture can’t be that strong pillar of our economy that we all need it to be,” he said.