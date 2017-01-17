Euro breeds win favour at Hamilton

- Yarded: 1594 head, av 350kg
- Steers: 360-450kg, $1300-$1588, av 360c
- Steers: 280-360kg $1135-$1355, av 362c
- Heifers 280-400kg $1100-$1415, 355c
Euro-breeds of mixed sex weaners met stronger than expected demand as selling recommenced in week two at the Western District weaner sale in Hamilton on Tuesday.
Prices for Charolais-infused steer lines, which were well supported throughout the market by volume lot feeders, made from $1300 to a top of $1588 a head while lighter restocker lines made $1130 to $1355.
The market top of $1588 a head was paid to Richard, Jodie and Joe Page “Hillsend” Penshurst for their first draft yard of Charolais-Angus steers, 434kg.
The Hillsend yard of 17, Delamere-blood, offered EU accreditation and along with other EU accredited stock drew a small premium from a number of lot feeder eager to retain the status.
The heifer section of the market also received excellent, better than expected competition to overall average 355c/kg liveweight compared to the steer average of 362c/kg.
The best performed heifers were a line of Delamere blood and bred Charolais’, 391kg, offered by Delamere Pastoral Company, Willaura that made 362c/kg and realised $1415 a head.
The sale of 1594 also contained excellent drafts of Limousin and Simmental weaners which were equally appreciated by a small but eager buying field.
