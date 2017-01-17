Yarded: 1594 head, av 350kg

Steers: 360-450kg, $1300-$1588, av 360c

Steers: 280-360kg $1135-$1355, av 362c

Heifers 280-400kg $1100-$1415, 355c

Euro-breeds of mixed sex weaners met stronger than expected demand as selling recommenced in week two at the Western District weaner sale in Hamilton on Tuesday.

Prices for Charolais-infused steer lines, which were well supported throughout the market by volume lot feeders, made from $1300 to a top of $1588 a head while lighter restocker lines made $1130 to $1355.

The market top of $1588 a head was paid to Richard, Jodie and Joe Page “Hillsend” Penshurst for their first draft yard of Charolais-Angus steers, 434kg.

The Hillsend yard of 17, Delamere-blood, offered EU accreditation and along with other EU accredited stock drew a small premium from a number of lot feeder eager to retain the status.

The heifer section of the market also received excellent, better than expected competition to overall average 355c/kg liveweight compared to the steer average of 362c/kg.

The best performed heifers were a line of Delamere blood and bred Charolais’, 391kg, offered by Delamere Pastoral Company, Willaura that made 362c/kg and realised $1415 a head.

Euro breeds win favour at Hamilton Kate and Alan McDonald, Bass Park, South Gippsland (right), bought this pen of 28 heifers for 362c/kg, from sellers Jo and Chas Armytage, Delamere Past Co, Willaura (left).

Malcolm and Jamie Robertson, The Highlands, Paschendale caught up with Federal Member for Wannon Dan Tehan at Hamilton weaner sale.

Lachie McKenzie, Ballarat and Terry Ginnane, Leongatha were prominent buyers during the Euro-breeds sale.

Geoff McErvale and daughter Rachel, Branxholme were happy sellers at Hamilton Euro-breeds sale.

Stock&Land journalist Joely Mitchell was a happy snapper at the Hamilton weaner sale.

Richard and Jodie Page "Hillsend" Penshurst, were pictured with son Joe, son-in-law Aaron Moyne and their stock agent Andrew Gunn, Kerr & Co Livestock.

Liz Jordan, Ricky Willis, and Catherine Evans, Carney Dell, Byaduk, sold three pens of steers and three pens of heifers. Steers topped 381c/kg, and heifers 350c/kg.

Gwen, David, and Robert Gordon, and Nick Williams, Kentucky, Condah, sold this pen of 18 Charolais steers, 368kg, for $1354 per head, or 367c/kg.

Nick and Andi Armytage, Delamere Past Co, Willaura, won the Charolais weaner competition at Hamilton, with the pen selling for 373c/kg. They are pictured with judge George Crocombe, Narweena Charolais, Woodhouse. Tweet Facebook of

The sale of 1594 also contained excellent drafts of Limousin and Simmental weaners which were equally appreciated by a small but eager buying field.

The story Euro breeds win favour at Hamilton first appeared on Stock & Land.