Community action launched on Basin Plan

SPECIFIC grass roots economic and social damage - caused in the Macquarie Valley due to by water cuts in the Murray Darling Basin Plan - will be highlighted in a new campaign, #TheMacquarieMatters.

The campaign was launched this week and seeks to raise awareness of the Basin Plan’s failure to balance environmental targets with the social and economic wellbeing of the community, a statement said.

Macquarie River Food and Fibre says to date, 83 gigalitres of water has been recovered from the Macquarie Valley - above and beyond the legislated target of 65GLs - and dramatically higher than the 20GLs originally proposed in 2010.

Macquarie River Food and Fibre Chairman Michael Egan said the Basin Plan had been flawed from the beginning and was having a detrimental impact on local businesses and towns.

He said water taken from production had slowed economic growth and seen job losses of up to 12 per cent in some towns across the region, from farm staff, to local shops and businesses.

“We recognise the importance of protecting the health of our rivers, but the Plan must be fair and reasonable and seek to ensure positive environmental, social and economic outcomes,” he said.

Mr Egan said water recovery “must stop now” and investment should be directed towards non-flow options, to improve the health of the Murray-Darling.

He said the current Northern Basin review provided a “real opportunity” to reset the direction of water recovery, to ensure a true triple bottom approach that balanced environmental health with the Valley’s social and economic wellbeing.

“We’re encouraging the local community to get behind the campaign and build the case for change,” he said.

“This is not just about irrigators, but everyone from local shop owners to teachers and students who are seeing school numbers dwindle.

“To get involved, or to keep up to date with the campaign, visit our Facebook and Twitter page, and share why #TheMacquarieMatters to you and your local community.”