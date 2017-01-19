Yarded: 1426 head, 322kg, av 377c/kg

Heifers: $1225-$1624, av 385c

Heifers: $1020-$1605, av 375c

Widespread and eager competition for future breeders installed a new high in Angus heifer prices on the final day of the Hamilton weaner sales on Thursday.

Pathfinder Angus stud principals Nick and Sarah Moyle congratulate Kelvin and Julie Wyatt, Mt Richmond on their $1605 a head Angus heifer price at Hamilton

Stumping up prices generally from $1450 to the market high of $1625 a head, a much larger than normal portion of the early heifer sales were returned to the paddock before a strong following of lot feeder, processor and backgrounder buyers even got a touch of the ball.

While selected Angus lots were exceptionally well supported the market for Hereford heifers was more subdued in spite many of these also being returned to the paddock as several Hereford stud breeders underpinned bidding on selected respective bloodlines.

The market top of $1624 a head was paid for a yard of Angus Simmental heifers comprising Bonneydale Angus and Coolana Black Simmental bloodlines.



The pen of 15 Chelma heifers, 403kg, was bid to 403c/kg for Christine Koch-Jones of Gorae West while Kelvin and Julie Wyatt, Mt Richmond sold their Wrights Swamp Pathfinder-blood Angus heifers, 360kg, at 446c/lg to realise $1605 a head.





The best of the Hereford sales were made for John and Liz Craig of Casterton. Their Inverell Yarram Park-blood Hereford heifers, 341kg, made 364c/kg to returned $1241 a head.

Records tumble at Hamilton







The story Records tumble at Hamilton first appeared on Stock & Land.