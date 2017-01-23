Locals drive strong Warrnambool result

Yarded: 3700

Top steer sales



KP Mugavin: 9 Angus 468kg, 336c/kg; $1572

Learmonth: 12 Angus 417kg, 357c/kg; $1488

JJ Gapes: 8 Angus 416kg, 358c/kg; $1489

BP&ME Smith: 16 Angus 408kg, 358c/kg: $1460

JB Howard: 24 Angus 407kg, 357c/kg; $1452



Stuchbery House: 12 Angus 407kg, 350c/kg; $1424

Strong local buying was the key to a highly successful Warrnambool mixed sex weaner sale held on Friday.

Yarding 3700-head at the end of another heavy week of selling, an overnight fall of 30mm of rain before the sale only added further fuel to the local inquiry that pushed steer prices to a sale high of $1572 a head while heifer rates averaged 364c/kg.

The annual yarding, like most others in WD prior, offered plenty of weight. This would have normally suited a sizeable gathering of top-end feeder buyers that attended the sale however the determination of the local enquiry kept feeder orders under control and especially in the heifer market where many lines were returned to the paddock.

Another outstanding display of Charolais-cross cattle helped swell numbers at Warrnambool

