Nominations open for top veg growers

THE call has gone out for nominations for the Ausveg 2017 National Awards for Excellence.

The awards will be presented at the inaugural Hort Connections event at Adelaide from May 15 to 17 which will see PMA Australia and New Zealand's Fresh Connections and the National Horticulture Convention combine for the first time.

Nominations are being sought in the following categories:

Grower of the Year

Young Grower of the Year

Industry Impact Award

Environmental Award

Community Stewardship Award

Innovation Partner Award

Women in Horticulture Award



Researcher of the Year Award

Nominations for the awards close on March 31. A nomination brochure can be downloaded here.

In a break from the traditional ceremony which took place at the National Horticulture Convention's gala dinner, the awards will be presented throughout the conference at various presentation times.

Everyone who submits a nomination for an award will go in the running to win a Leatherman Surge multi-tool, valued at $226).

Those intending to go to Hort Connections 2017 are encouraged to register before the early bird rate closes on February 28.