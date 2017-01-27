Farm safety focus of short film comp

YOUNG rural filmmakers will drive home the importance of farm safety to their colleagues via a new competition.

The Primary Industries Health and Safety Partnership (PIHSP) has launched a short film competition for high school and tertiary students with the aim of highlighting safe farm practices within the next generation of primary producers.

Students aged between 13 and 21 can submit a one to three minute video focussing on an element of farm safety.

Entrants must also write, in less than 100 words, why they want to promote farm safety in Australia.

The PIHSP aims to improve the health and safety of workers and families in farming industries across Australia, and is funded by the Australian Meat Processor Corporation (AMPC), Cotton Research & Development Corporation (CRDC), Grains Research & Development Corporation (GRDC), Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) and Rural Industries Research & Development Corporation (RIRDC).

Chairman of the PIHSP advisory panel, Patrick Murphy, said the judging panel wants to see video clips that will make the younger generation think twice about their actions and be safer on farm.

“When it comes to farm safety and ensuring the message cuts through with young people, there’s no better way to get that message across than by delivering it with the voices of their peers,” Mr Murphy said.

“This is the first time PIHSP has embarked on a video competition and we’re confident that it’s a great way to continue the conversation around farm safety, and to gain a better perspective of what’s important to the next generation of the agricultural sector.”

In issuing the invitation for entries, the PIHSP reminded entrants not to undertake dangerous activities for the purposes of the video.

All videos will be judged on the impact of the message about farm safety; the public benefit; research; creativity; originality; and the participant's reasons for wanting to promote farm safety in Australia.

The winning entry from each category (high school and tertiary) will be awarded a $1000 cash prize.

Runner-ups from each category will be awarded $500 each.

The videos will be uploaded to the RIRDC YouTube site, as well as other social media avenues.

Entries close Tuesday, April 18 with winners announced on Friday, April 28.

Application forms, plus terms and conditions, can be found at www.rirdc.gov.au/pihsp