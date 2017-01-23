LANDHOLDERS in North and Central Queensland remain on tenterhooks tonight with the federal government refusing to rule out the compulsory acquisition of up to 300,000 hectares of farm land for defence training purposes.

The productive farm land is being acquired as part of an agreement to train Singaporean soldiers.

Speaking after a meeting with Defence Minister Marise Payne in Rockhampton today NFF chief executive Tony Mahar said it was apparent that the federal government was still considering the compulsory acquisition of land.



“I reiterated to the minister that we remain vehemently opposed to the compulsory acquisition of farms and that agricultural land must be preserved for farming purposes," he said.

However, Mr Mahar said the minister had undertaken to fast-track the planning process, which had previously scheduled for the second half of the year.

"A commitment to make a decision within four weeks of what land is needed and the potential for existing defence land reserves will mean that affected landholders will have this 'proposal' hanging over their heads for more than eight weeks instead of eight months or more," Mr Mahar said.



Mr Mahar said the up to 60 farmers were buoyed by the ministers' comments that she would like to see agricultural land used for farming purposes.



He said the NFF and AgForce would continue to consult with Minister Payne and Defence officials on the progress of the Master Plan.



“We would like to be provided with a report of the government’s determination as soon as practicable, so that landholder uncertainty can end,” he said.

"In the meantime the uncertainty continues for the affected farmers."



A website has been established to enable Australians to email Senator Payne urging her to take compulsory acquisition off the table. (CLICK HERE)

The story Major Payne: Uncertainty remains for 60 Qld landholders first appeared on Queensland Country Life.