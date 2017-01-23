Pitt: Shorten’s no Hawke, Keating or Crean on free trade

Assistant Trade Minister and senior Queensland Nationals MP Keith Pitt.

BILL Shorten’s no Bob Hawke, Paul Keating or Simon Crean when it comes to backing Australia’s economic interests and advancing agricultural exports through free trade expansion, says senior Nationals MP Keith Pitt.

Mr Pitt has reacted to criticism by Labor Shadow Trade and Investment Minister Jason Clare who has declared the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) was now “dead”, immediately after Donald Trump’s inauguration as the new US President.

Mr Trump has signalled one of his first executive tasks will be escaping from the 12-nation TPP agreement which has ignited a political war of words in Australia with the Opposition questioning the Coalition’s plans to forge ahead without the US.

The National Farmers’ Federation says the TPP would still offer “transformational” opportunities for the nation’s farmers by cutting import tariffs on core farm commodities like beef, grains and dairy, with or without the large and influential US trade.

But Mr Clare has pressured federal Trade Minister Steven Ciobo to pursue new economic modelling aimed at examining the TPP’s benefits to Australia minus the US.

“The Turnbull government is now saying Plan B is an alternate agreement with the other 11 countries that were part of the TPP - however, they have no idea whether this is even worth doing,” he said.

“At a time when the country needs real economic leadership, Australia deserves better than the mess Malcolm Turnbull has created on the TPP.

“If the government wants to implement Plan B, we need to see independent economic evidence, another parliamentary Inquiry and new legislation.”

Mr Ciobo said the Coalition government wanted to continue pursuing the TPP’s ratification, given it had potential gains for exporting Australian farm products like beef to the other 11 countries.

He said to “just walk away” from those potential gains was to “walk away from a more prosperous future and I’m not prepared to do that”.

Mr Ciobo said agreement’s ratification was also the, “strongest message we can send on the importance of the TPP”.

He said it would be a clear statement from the Australian parliament that “we reject protectionism” and that open markets are the path to long-term sustainable job creation.

“We look to Bill Shorten and the Labor Party to support TPP ratification,” he said.

“A decision by Labor not to support ratification would be a radical reversal of their traditional support for trade and betrayal of the Hawke and Keating legacy of economic reform.

“It would be a clear demonstration of the extent to which Bill Shorten is captured by the union movement.”

Mr Pitt is the Assistant Trade Minister and has been attending a series of regional forums in recent weeks, assisting businesses, including agricultural, capture economic opportunities linked to trade deals already signed with China, Japan and Korea.

He was unimpressed with Labor casting doubts on trade deals, pointing to now retired senior ALP MP Simon Crean’s ministerial statement in 2008, as the then Labor Trade Minister, outlining why the TPP was critical to the national interest.

“Our announcement to join negotiations on the Trans Pacific Partnership is perhaps the most important initiative the Rudd Government has taken to fulfil that aim,” Mr Crean said at the time.

Mr Pitt said any comparison between Mr Shorten and former Labor Prime Ministers Hawke and Keating and their support of free trade moves to expand job and wealth creation, should also include an account of Mr Crean’s backing of the TPP.

“Gone are the days when Labor made decisions in government that are in the national interest,” Mr Pitt said.

“Now they’re suggesting we should abandon talks on the TPP.

“We are looking to advance a number of trade deals with a range of countries that can bring economic benefits for Australian exports, including agricultural exports.

“It’s not just about the TPP - you never put all your eggs in the one basket.

“Donald Trump is talking about putting America first but we always put Australia first.”

Returning from a G20 meeting of international agriculture ministers in Germany, Agriculture and Water Resources Minister Barnaby Joyce said the TPP exemplified the benefits available to Australia from expanding trade and with a 24 million population the nation produced excess supplies of rural product and produce.

He said agriculture was now Australia’s second biggest export sector which returns “a wealth of money back into our nation”.

“This helps us pay for the schools and pay for the hospitals and pay for the defence force and pay for the pensions,” he said.

“If America just treaded with America, America would be a vastly poorer place – and if you believe in restricted trade, why stop there?

“Why not just have Idaho just trading with Idaho and Tennessee just trading with Tennessee?

“It ultimately doesn’t work.

“The more freer the trade, the better the capacity for people to have a strategic advantage in what they do well, and for Australia that’s quite apparent.”

Mr Ciobo said Australia had a trade exposed economy and there was “a lot of merit” in looking at putting into place the TPP even if it was only with the 11 other countries including Australia and not the US.

“There are a lot of gains that we’re agreed to under the TPP agreement - these are good gains for Australia,” he said.

“If the US is not going to be a part of it, and it certainly looks like that's going to be the case, there's 11 other countries there including Australia, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, Chile, Peru, Singapore and others.

“We make sure that we put Australia first when it comes to the types of trade deals that the Coalition has put into place.”

In November 2008, Mr Crean said by joining the TPP talks, the then government was joining, “an important initiative to promote free trade in the Asia Pacific region”.

“Strategically, this is a most important development,” he told federal parliament.

“The rapid growth in the number of bilateral and regional free trade arrangements internationally shows no sign of abatement; this is now a well-established part of the trade policy landscape.

“It is therefore essential that bilateral and regional free trade agreements support - rather than undermine - the multilateral system.

“We are in favour of high-quality and comprehensive FTAs, as I have said consistently since coming to office.”

Mr Crean said the TPP initiative had the potential to “spread the benefits of comprehensive and high-quality FTAs – that is, their speed and depth as a vehicle for liberalisation – to a wider membership”.

“It has the potential to serve as a base for a wider exercise in multilateralising FTAs in the Asia-Pacific region,” he said.

“It therefore has the potential to serve as a viable building block to even greater regional integration in the Asia Pacific.”

In a statement around his inauguration, the new Trump administration said for too long, Americans had been forced to accept trade deals that “put the interests of insiders and the Washington elite over the hard-working men and women of this country”.

“As a result, blue-collar towns and cities have watched their factories close and good-paying jobs move overseas, while Americans face a mounting trade deficit and a devastated manufacturing base,” it said.

“With a lifetime of negotiating experience, the President understands how critical it is to put American workers and businesses first when it comes to trade.

“With tough and fair agreements, international trade can be used to grow our economy, return millions of jobs to America’s shores, and revitalize our nation’s suffering communities.

“This strategy starts by withdrawing from the Trans-Pacific Partnership and making certain that any new trade deals are in the interests of American workers.”

It also said President Trump was committed to renegotiating the North American FTA.

“If our partners refuse a renegotiation that gives American workers a fair deal, then the President will give notice of the US’ intent to withdraw from NAFTA,” it said.

“In addition to rejecting and reworking failed trade deals, the US will crack down on those nations that violate trade agreements and harm American workers in the process.

“President Trump will ensure that on his watch, trade policies will be implemented by and for the people, and will put America first.

“By fighting for fair but tough trade deals, we can bring jobs back to America’s shores, increase wages and support US manufacturing.”