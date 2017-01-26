Parmalat holds its southern milk price

AS the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission starts to shine a bright light on trading practices and how farmers’ returns are determined in the dairy industry, one positive for farmgate prices has emerged.

Processing company Parmalat, which is owned by French dairy giant Lactalis, has just advised its southern Australian suppliers it will hold its minimum farmgate price at $5.40 a kilogram milk solids.



NSW Riverina producer Pete Middlebrook, Finley, said the expectation was a drop to $5 but the company letter pointed to the global dairy price rally.

Mr Middlebrook said there were plenty of milk producers in the south, particularly Murray Goulburn suppliers, keen to contribute to the ACCC inquiry.

Public forums around the country are about to start as part of the dairy inquiry, tasked with investigating the competitiveness of prices, trading practices and the supply chain.

“Our pain in the south has been very deep for the past year,” Mr Middlebrook said.

“Combined with no water and the fact no one could grow summer crops, then copping the wettest winter we’ve ever had in our lives, those who were told money had to be paid back to the processor were really hit for six.

“Hundreds of cows have been sold off.”

Mr Middlebrook said rules and regulations around contracts had to be changed to ensure what happened last year could never occur again.

“The whole structure of the show has to be changed,” he said.

“We know the export market is volatile but passing back all that risk to the farmer is not right.

“Companies have to be responsible for their own actions.

“Farmers need security.”