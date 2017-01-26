Regional Australia Institute wins $1.82m extension

THE Regional Australia Institute (RAI) has been given a 12-month and $1.82 million funding extension by the federal government.

The RAI was launched in early 2012, via seed funding of $8 million from the $10 billion deal for regional Australia, struck by independent federal MPs Tony Windsor and Rob Oakeshott to form government with Labor in 2010, in the hung parliament.

It was established to conduct independent research into regional issues and evolve over time to become financially independent.

Regional Development Minister Fiona Nash announced extra funding of $1.82m for Australia’s only independent think tank focused on national regional issues would enable it continue operations.

Senator Nash said the Institute provided information and advice to strengthen regional Australia and worked with regional leaders to help make regional Australia “an even better place”.

“It also promotes examples of successful innovative regional businesses to key decision makers,” she said.

Senator Nash said under the agreement, the RAI would be undertaking a number of reviews to shape the organisation to ensure it was sustainable, practically focused and continued to be an independent source of advice and analysis to support regional development.

“We look forward to continuing our strong partnership with RAI in promoting the contribution and opportunities in rural, regional and remote Australia,” she said.

RAI CEO Jack Archer said the announcement of an interim agreement for 12 months by Senator Nash was, “great news and represents a key investment in our 2017 work program”.

“In the last 18 months the RAI has successfully diversified its funding base through partnerships with state governments, a range of corporations and regional partners,” he said.

“However investment by the Australian government remains fundamental to our ability to conduct the independent, evidence based work needed to resolve regional issues.

“It will support our five independent programs spanning small towns, regional cities, jobs of the future, ageing and regional cities.

“This provides new knowledge, policy advice to governments and practical options for economic development at the regional level.”

Mr Archer said the RAI looked forward working with the government on a longer term agreement over the next year.

He said the government was also considering important reforms to the RDA network and a regional policy statement which the Institute would be able to provide important input to, over this period.

“With our national economy becoming increasingly unbalanced to two major cities, strong evidence based policy for the regions has never been more important to securing Australia's economic future and ensuring regional people can both generate and share in the benefits of a growing economy,” he said.