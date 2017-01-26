Turnbull: Shorten on “populist bandwagon” against free trade

Malcolm Turnbull backing free trade to boost Australian farm exports.

MALCOLM Turnbull has slammed Opposition leader Bill Shorten for taking a “populist bandwagon” of protectionism against free trade - but has stressed his government will remain “relentless” in opening markets that boost Australian exports like agriculture.

But Mr Shorten has hit back saying Mr Turnbull was “having a meltdown” about the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).

Mr Turnbull was answering questions on Australia Day, while discussing cattle prices over a BBQ, about the ongoing controversy of new US President Donald Trumps’ rapid move to sign the US out of the 12-nation TPP.

The US retreat has now raised questions about whether the TPP will be ratified in Australia or still offers value trading with the other 11 Pacific Rim nations, to cut import tariffs and limits on major farm exports like beef, grains, horticulture and dairy.

Mr Turnbull defended the TPP deal and merits of other free trade agreements, saying Australia was a “very trade-dependent nation” and more so than other comparable countries, like the US.

“We’re much more dependent on trade than the US so getting those markets open is the difference between having a job, having a better job, having a successful business right around Australia,” he said.

“There are more markets that have been opened up to sell agricultural produce.

“Who opened them up?

“The Coalition government did – we’ll continue to do so.

“Wherever there is an angle to get Australian exports into a new market or get more exports into an existing market, we'll be working on it.

“Again, this is not something we picked up in an economics textbook or some political handbook - this is about jobs - we'll be relentless.”

Mr Turnbull said his government would make a decision on whether legislation would be introduced, like the TPP’s ratification, based on continuing discussions with other countries and the Senate’s position.

“It's not my practice to introduce legislation into the parliament that isn't going to be passed, so we'll assess that on its merits,” he said.

“I know Labor wants to turn this into a political issue about trade.

“Bill Shorten thinks that he can get on a populist bandwagon and be against trade.

“The reality is that what you need is markets to sell your goods.

“They can be domestic of course, but it's a big, wide world out there.

“We're 24 million people here in Australia.

“We need more markets and bigger markets - that's what it's all about.

“(Bill) Shorten's conversion to populist protectionism, from Australia's point of view - and I make no comment about other countries, that's for their leaders to deal with - will put a lot of Australians out of work, if he ever had the chance to implement it.

“He is a threat to jobs, believe me.”

Mr Turnbull said he respected the new Trump-led US Administration’s decision to withdraw from the TPP but stressed “free trade is manifestly in Australia's interest”.

He said it meant jobs and the opening up of more and bigger markets for Australian exports, “both of agricultural products, physical goods and services”.

Mr Turnbull said consultation would occur with other countries that have agreed to the TPP on its future, without the US.

“We'll be looking to see what new arrangements can evolve from the TPP,” he said.

“A great deal of work has gone into it.

“There is no question that the US, as the biggest part of the TPP, is a very big loss.

“The TPP would need to be renegotiated among the remaining countries to continue without the US.

“Japan has ratified the TPP and urged us, encouraged us, to complete our ratification process, as indeed have other countries because everyone would like, in the future, the US to rethink its position and join the TPP.

“Nothing is impossible, but I don't think that's likely in the foreseeable future.”

Mr Turnbull said the government had to “remain very agile, focused on Australia's interest”.

“I've got to do my job as Prime Minister - not throw in the towel on trade like Bill Shorten would do - but keep working using every connection, every angle, to open up more opportunities for Australian exports, in big countries and in smaller countries,” he said.

“Because every time there is a greater opportunity for Australian exports, there is going to be more employment in Australia.

“It isn't rocket science.”

Mr Turnbull said the government’s position was “very simple”.

“It is not an ideological issue, it is not a philosophical issue, it is not even a political issue other than the fact that the Labor Party - remarkably - now appears to be against trade,” he said.

“But we know that more opportunities for Australians to sell what they make, whether it is a physical good or an intellectual good or a service, means more jobs in Australia.”

Yesterday, Mr Shorten said his opposite number in Canberra was “having a meltdown about the Trans-Pacific Partnership”.

“I've got a suggestion for Mr Turnbull, stop worrying about what is never going to be and instead get out of the ivory tower, get out of the harbour-side mansion, get out amongst the real people of Australia,” he said.

“Malcolm Turnbull has lived in a fantasy land since the day that Donald Trump got elected.

“And rather than have a plan in the last two months to have trade which generates real jobs for Australia, he’s clung onto this fantasy that somehow Donald Trump would change his mind on the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

“And instead of having a plan, all he seems fit to do is to criticise me for saying the truth.”

Mr Shorten said once Mr Trump was elected, the TPP was “dead” and without the US “this trade treaty is meaningless”.

“Malcolm Turnbull doesn't have to take my word for it, he doesn't have to take Donald Trump's word for it, maybe he should just take the Japanese government's word for it,” he said.

“What we need is for Malcolm Turnbull to get out of his ivory tower, stop playing politics, stop criticising me for everything that he can't get done and instead, he should have a plan for jobs.”