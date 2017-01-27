Bagged onion taunts Trump on Twitter

HORTICULTURAL production has taken centre-stage in a new move aimed at usurping US President Donald Trump’s dominance on Twitter.

A parody Twitter account titled, “Half An Onion” is aiming to gain more followers than Mr Trumps’ personal account.

It also features a picture of an onion in a plastic zip-lock bag, with the banal tongue in cheek political campaign having gained 651,000 followers since launching this month.

But it still has a way to go before over-taking Mr Trump’s 22.3 million Twitter followers – almost the same size as Australia’s total population.

“What if this account that is simply half an onion in a Ziploc bag ended up with more followers than @realDonaldTrump?” the account Tweeted.

“I mean, 650,000 (Twitter followers) is like 23 million in @realDonaldTrump numbers, so I feel like we've already won. #alternativefacts.”

Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott highlighted the political value of onions when he took a bite out of a raw unpeeled onion when visiting a Tasmanian farm in 2015.

Onions Australia has been contacted for comment.

The views of Federal Agriculture and Water Resources Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce are also being sought.

Mr Trump said recently in a media interview that he didn’t like Tweeting and had other things he could be doing, “But I get very dishonest media; very dishonest press and it’s my only way that I can counteract”.

“When people make misstatements about me, I’m able to say it and call them out,” he said.

“Now I’m going to be close to 50 million people, including Facebook and Instagram and different things.

“So when people misrepresent me, because the press is very dishonest - unbelievably dishonest - I have at least a way of saying ‘it’s a false statement’.

“Now if the press were honest, which it’s not, I would absolutely not use Twitter - I wouldn’t have to.”