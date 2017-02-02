Farmers’ Own sales growing but no new suppliers coming on board

Stewarts River dairy farmer Tim Bale.

SALES of Woolworth’s premium house brand milk Farmers’ Own continue to grow on the back of consumer desire to support dairy farmers.

However the original intention of bringing more producers into the direct supply program, and the premiums it delivers, appears to have stalled.

The provenance-based product, which retails for up to $1.73 a litre, has the supermarket giant dealing direct with producers, cutting out the middleman.

Woolworths said it knew customers wanted farmers to get a fair price for their product and the direct relationship was delivering that.

Amid industry chatter about consumers being “tricked” because little of the profits from the higher-priced milk were actually making their way back to the farm, the producers who got the ball rolling on Farmers’ Own three years ago said their premiums were growing.

Their contracts prevent discussion of farmgate price but Stewarts River dairy farmer Tim Bale, one of the founders of the program and chair of the NSW group which supplies Farmers’ Own, said producers were getting a fair price.

“Yes it’s true Woolworths make a profit from Farmers’ Own but if every dairy farmer in NSW was paid what we are, the industry would be going very well,” he said.

“On my farm, most of the milk we produce is now being sold under the brand, compared to only a percentage when we started.

“The only negative is we feel Woolies could probably push it a bit more.”

Woolworths said Farmers' Own milk was exclusive to its stores and was the first time a national supermarket had negotiated directly with farmers to provide white milk products.

“The relationship gives the farmers end-to-end transparency from shed to shelf, a longer term contract and a closer relationship with their customers,” a spokesperson said.

“The farm gate price is negotiated directly with farmers and both parties are happy with the agreement.”

Since it was first trialled in a handful of stores on the Mid North Coast in mid 2013, Farmers’ Own has grown to be sold in hundreds of Woolworths and have 25 suppliers, with regions in Queensland, Western Australia, South Australia and Victoria coming on board to create their own provenance-backed version.

Farmers’ Own is quality-assured to be a minimum 3.7 per cent fat and 3.1pc protein. Its herds must also meet strict production quality standards, including somatic cell counts of less than 200,000 parts per million.

“Farmers’ Own offers a chance to receive a premium for provenance and high quality standards,” Mr Bale said.

“Perhaps even more importantly, we were able to start from a blank slate with contract terms, with we farmers doing much of the drafting using our own legal representatives.”

He agreed the demand for the product was such that more farmers should have been brought onboard by now.

Some farmers believe Woolworths is hesitant because that growth would increase its costs in terms of other contracts with milk processor Parmalat, who supplies Woolworths’ $1-a-litre home brand.



“While more farmers brought into the Farmers’ Own fold is certainly our goal we are working on ideas with other processors too,” said Mr Bale, who also heads up the regional Mid North Coast collective bargaining group which represents dozens of producers dealing with several raw milk buyers.

Woolworths said it had the widest selection of milk brands of any supermarket chain.

“We have maintained this position over the years so shoppers can make their own choice when shopping with us,” a spokesperson said.

ACCC forums should attract a good turnout

Meanwhile, Mr Bale expected “a good turnout” at public forums about to get underway as part of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) inquiry into fair trading in the dairy industry.

Reaction to the inquiry among dairy farmers had been mixed, he said.

“There are some thinking it’s all too late and it will be ineffective but others are pushing on.

“A lot are hoping for the extreme - an end to $1 a litre milk - but the reality is that won’t happen in the short term.

“We should concentrate on what is possible and what this inquiry could feasibly lead to.

“That is things like more power to the farmer in negotiations, fairer contracts and a good look at exclusivity clauses.”

Since deregulation of the dairy industry in 2000, most milk producers simply had not had fair contracts, he said.

“Any farmer who has taken their contract to a lawyer has been told not to sign it,” Mr Bale said.

“But of course farmers have, because at the end of the day they had to have somewhere to send their milk and all processors were offering the same sort of deal.”

There had been instances in recent times of processors dropping prices purely because they could - because their competitors’ prices were sitting lower - when they did not need to as they had long term contracts with their customers in place, he said.

“That sort of thing needs to come out and the hope is this inquiry will get to the bottom of it,” he said.