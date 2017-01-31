Consumers giving Aldi produce the thumbs up

ALDI is making inroads to the hearts and minds of fresh produce-consuming Australians.

According to the latest Horticulture Innovation Australia (HIA)-commissioned research in Project Harvest, the German-owned discount supermarket chain continues to make its mark on Australian shoppers, with consumers now believing it is competitive with the major retailers across the key aspects of fresh produce purchases of value, quality and choice.

Project Harvest is a tracking study commissioned by HIA on behalf of the vegetable industry.

The research shows Australians now perceive Aldi as equal to Woolworths and only slightly behind Coles and speciality retailers when it comes to value for their fresh vegetable purchases.



When asked to rate the quality of the fresh vegetables available from Australian retailers, consumers place Aldi on par with independent supermarkets, and only slightly behind major retailers Woolworths and Coles.

The Project Harvest results show speciality fruit and vegetable retailers continue to lead the pack on all counts, however, with consumers ranking greengrocers number one for perceived value, quality and choice of fresh vegetables.

In November last year, Aldi Australia announced the company had decided to centralise its produce purchasing, which is currently done state by state.

“This will mean better quality produce for our customers. The new centralised fruit and vegetable purchasing model, which will roll out by mid-2017, will further improve our strategic relationships with suppliers to focus on long-term, flexible contracts that suit the grower, product, season and conditions,” an Aldi Australia spokesperson said.



Ausveg spokesperson, Jarrod Strauch, said consumers continue to see their local greengrocers as leading the pack when it comes to fresh vegetable offerings.



“But it’s clear that they do see some strong distinctions between other retailers as well,” Mr Strauch said.

“Aldi and the independents are seen as offering slightly less variety for shoppers purchasing fresh vegetables, especially compared to the well-perceived ranges of speciality retailers.

“Interestingly, consumers also perceive two ‘tiers’ when it comes to the quality of fresh vegetables on offer, with speciality retailers ranked above the rest of the pack.

“This means that when shoppers think about the quality of vegetables on offer and the value for money they’re getting from their purchases, they’re placing Aldi right in the mix with Woolworths and Coles.”

