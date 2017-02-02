Markets groups give support to Hort Connections

FRESH Markets Australia (FMA) and the Central Markets Association of Australia (CMAA) have thrown their support, and dollars, behind Hort Connections 2017.

The two groups, which represent Australia’s fresh produce markets and wholesalers, have been announced as official trade show sponsors and co-hosts of Hort Connections, happening at Adelaide from May 15 – 17.

They are the latest horticulture industry bodies to co-host the event, alongside Ausveg, PMA Australia-New Zealand (PMA A-NZ), Australian Organic, Potatoes South Australia, Onions Australia and Irrigation Australia.



Hort Connections will combine the National Horticulture Convention and PMA Fresh Connections to bring together the largest number of growers, supply chain members, government stakeholders and industry service providers in the Australian horticulture industry.



FMA chairman, Shane Schnitzler, said FMA was excited to join Hort Connections 2017 and anticipates a strong turnout from the wholesaling sector.

“FMA and CMAA have been big supporters of the National Horticulture Convention and PMA Fresh Connections over the years, and we have been strong advocates of the two events coming together to form one national event,” Mr Schnitzler said.

CMAA spokesperson, Angelo Demasi, said both organisations are looking forward to working with Hort Connections 2017 to build on the success of the two previous events, incorporating world-class speakers, an expansive trade show and unparalleled networking opportunities.

“FMA and CMAA are looking forward to welcoming all delegates to the 2017 event and making this the biggest and best horticulture event in Australia,” Mr Demasi said.

Ausveg national marketing manager, Nathan McIntyre, said the introduction of the two new co-hosts is an exciting development that will open the event to even more people in the industry.

“We are incredibly pleased to have both FMA and CMAA back on board for Hort Connections 2017 after successful partnerships that lead to last year’s National Horticulture Convention and PMA Fresh Connections being the most successful events in Australian horticulture,” he said.

PMA A-NZ CEO, Darren Keating, said both organisations offer unique dimensions to the convention through their representation of the fresh produce markets and their wholesalers.



“Their presence at the Hort Connections 2017 Trade Show will certainly benefit delegates from the entire supply chain,” he said.



The Hort Connections 2017 trade show will officially open on Monday, May 15 and remain open until Wednesday, May 17.