Crisp new look for Perfection Fresh

FRESH produce giant Perfection Fresh Australia has revealed its rebranded look with product provenance front and centre.

It has also opted to incorporate the Federal Government's revamped green-and-gold kangaroo, Grown in Australia label, released last year on certain labels.

Perfection Fresh unveiled the rebrand in December which hopes to unify the company's full produce range, which include Broccolini, Qukes baby cucumbers, tomatoes, Calpyso

mangoes and Perfection raspberries and blueberries.

The reveal comes on the back of a busy 2016 for Perfection Fresh, which included the acquisition of Calypso mangoes and the merger of its table grape business with FruitMaster Australia.

Perfection Fresh CEO, Michael Simonetta, said adding new products had grown the business significantly.

“This has resulted in a very disjointed, multi-branded offer for retailers and consumers.

The truth is, our consumers wouldn’t have recognised all our products," he said.

“The new branding will link our fresh produce together, helping to create confidence and loyalty among consumers.

“It also includes a bold Australian grown stamp, to make it easy for people to choose to support local growers.”

The new brand has a vintage postcard look with an illustration to identify the fruit or vegetable’s original source.

Some packs have two labels, in which case the Grown in Australia will be found on the bottom label.

It also carries tasting notes and the Perfection Fresh Australia story.

The rebrand includes a new website, logos, and unified packaging design for domestic and export products.

It will be supported by a multifaceted marketing campaign.

Perfection Fresh Australia is one of the country’s largest family-owned fresh-produce businesses.

The company employs more than 500 full time staff at its farms and facilities across Australia.

Mr Simonetta said at the 2016 Produce Marketing Association’s Fresh Summit Convention, it was highlighted that since 2011, branded produce sales in the United States have experienced 12 per cent compounded annual growth over the last five years.

“This new look and feel is taking advantage of this global trend of branded fresh produce and ongoing interest from consumers to know more about the source and origin of their fruit and vegetables,” Mr Simonetta said.

"We see that this trend will resonate here in Australia. It will also lay the foundation for our next 10 years and beyond.

"We already have big plans for 2017 including the launch of new products and further investment in production.”