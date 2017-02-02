Turnbull orders Defence to scout new land

THE Department of Defence has been ordered to scout alternative areas for expanded military training grounds earmarked for Central Queensland.



Queensland opposition leader Tim Nichols said this morning that Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull had confirmed the direction had been given to Defence during a lengthy conversation between the two men.



The Prime Minister’s directive comes following protests by hundreds of people over the expansion of the Shoalwater Bay defence facility yesterday. ​CLICK HERE to read that story.

However, it is unclear if Defence has also been ordered to scout alternative areas in North Queensland instead of compulsorily acquiring highly productive agriculture land earmarked for training purposes.

“We need good relations with allies such as Singapore and the expansion would provide a significant economic boost to local communities but it is equally important to look after our farmers and graziers,” Mr Nicholls said.

“While Annastacia Palaszczuk and Pauline Hanson have been squabbling publicly about this issue to get a headline, only the Queensland LNP has actually taken the fight to Canberra and got a commitment to find a compromise solution.”

Queensland agriculture minister Bill Byrne said deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce should inform local farmers of the Turnbull government’s plans for Shoalwater Bay.

“After sending Malborough graziers surprise letters in December, the Turnbull government has hinted at changes in the national newspaper today but there’s no detail,” Mr Byrne said.

“Malcolm Turnbull says they will investigate alternative locations and sites? Who’s in the firing line now?

“A big question also remains for the graziers in Charters Towers.

“This has been a shemozzle from the beginning and there are still big questions to be answered.”

Mr Turnbull’s decision to seek alternative areas also follows the start of a Palaszczuk government funded study being overseen by AgForce to assess the impacts of proposed military training area expansions on the beef supply chain, agribusinesses and local communities in Central and North Queensland. CLICK HERE to read that story.

