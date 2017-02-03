Barnaby Joyce says he’s against compulsory acquisition of ag land

BARNABY Joyce has said he absolutely does not support compulsory acquisition of agricultural land.

During a meeting today with landholders affected by the proposed land acquisitions for the expansion of the Shoalwater Bay defence training base in the Marlborough region, the deputy Prime Minister made his feelings clear.

Mr Joyce said he believed those who want to sell should have the opportunity to do so.

"If you take out compulsory acquisitions then people are only going to sell for what they think is a fair price," he said.

"If it came to a situation where you were encircled by people willing to sell... I believe that would be the time for us to come to you... to discuss what you would like to do and what you would accept."

About 30 landholders attending the meeting at Lawson and Linda Geddes’ property, Couti-Outi.

Couti-Outi property owner Lawson Geddes spoke with deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce when he visited the property today to familiarise himself with landholder thoughts on the defence department's land acquisition proposal.

