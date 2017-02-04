Culleton’s political sojourn spotlights floors in candidate scanning

WEST Australian farmer and Shire of Wagin President Phillip Blight says Rod Culleton’s contentious, litigation-laden political journey raises serious questions about the need to properly vet election candidates and intensify voter-scrutiny.

Mr Blight was one of the first citizens to raise public alarm about festering concerns with Mr Culleton’s election as a WA Senator for One Nation at last year’s federal poll, while highlighting the depth of shock and anger over that outcome within his local community.

Since then, he’s observed, from afar, the ongoing controversy of Mr Culleton’s political pursuits and oscillations of vigorous legal fights, in different jurisdictions, as the dogged ex-farmer has sought to fight the system and remain in parliament.

Despite his inner torment and expanding frustrations, with little shock at his one-time mate’s potential for audacity, Mr Blight has declined to provide ongoing media comment on various iterations or calamities, associated with the ongoing saga.

But on Friday, after a patient wait while certain legal proceedings expired, he spoke up in welcoming the High Court’s decision that ruled Mr Culleton ultimately wasn’t eligible to be a candidate for election, under constitutional rules.

He must now be replaced by a recount of ballot votes which should see his brother-in-law Peter Georgiou elected after being listed second on One Nation’s WA Senate ticket.

“Most people around here couldn't believe it when Rod gained a seat in parliament and most thought it wouldn't last,” Mr Blight said of his local farming community’s feelings.

“The commitment to serve others deemed unlikely.

“Rod’s performance highlights the point that people should not give their vote lightly.

“It is a privilege to be entitled to vote and electors should give more thought to who they elect.

“People get the government that they deserve.

“Rod could never reach the minimum standards required for public life.”

Shortly after the 2016 federal election, Mr Blight said Mr Culleton had been a director of several companies over the last 20 years which had failed, leaving substantial debts to small enterprises, wool growers, grain growers, small mechanical operations in the towns from Williams to Lake King and beyond.

He said locals who knew Mr Culleton’s business history had failed to take action towards educating the wider public during the election campaign, “and now they’re very disappointed in themselves”.

“For me personally, I’m disappointed that I did not speak up too,” he said at the time.

On Friday, Mr Blight said locals were still in limbo despite Mr Culleton having effectively been ruled ineligible for parliament twice on the same day.

“People have said to me that one day Rod Culleton will get what he deserves - that day may have arrived however I'm not so sure,” he said.

“Rod claims to be solvent - well prove it and pay your bills.”

Mr Blight says he regarded Mr Culleton as a friend until the day he visited the shearing shed on his family farm two decades ago and offered to buy his wool through Culleton’s wool-buying business - but left no cheque.

“Then two days later on my 40th birthday my wife called and asked if I got the money off Rod Culleton and I said, ‘no why’s that?’ and she said she’d heard that his business had just gone into administration – and here I am today,” he said.

“He fleeced me of that $3100 and 20 years later, I’m still cranky.

“I was busting my ass to survive and that’s what he did to me; he was a mate.

“It’s disgusting.”

Mr Culleton has justified the debt by saying Culletons was a successful private wool-buying business that serviced farmers for 25-30 years with an “unblemished” record - but his father’s business became a victim of the government shutting down the wool floor price, in the early 1990’s.

He said Mr Blight may have been a creditor for one or two bales of crutchings and “nothing that would be life changing” and his father’s business was taken to a creditors’ vote and farmers involved in that process chose to wind-up the company.

“Everything was done according to the law,” he said.

“We haven’t done anything (wrong) and it was a decision that weighed heavily on my father.

“They are not creditors - they chose for it to be wound up and it closed the files.”

On Friday, Mr Culleton also lost his appeal on the bankruptcy decision handed down against him and his horse feed company Elite Grains on December 23 last year, in the Federal Court, which was pursued by his former farm neighbour Dick Lester over a land sale and lease deal, and sale of oats, that fractured in early 2010.

That ruling led to the loss last month of the one-time Williams farmer’s parliamentary entitlements and salary of about $200,000 per year, following formal notification of his disqualification, as per the constitution relating to the ineligibility of bankrupts, by Senate President Stephen Parry.

Senator Parry is due to make an announcement to the Upper House on the outcome of Mr Culleton’s various legal matters, when federal parliament returns this week.

The High Court’s ruling - sitting as the Court of Disputed returns - was based on a referral from the Senate in November last year seeking to resolve questions about Mr Culleton’s eligibility due to a larceny conviction.

“Today the High Court unanimously held that Rodney Norman Culleton was a person who was convicted and subject to be sentenced for an offence punishable by imprisonment for one year or longer at the time of the 2016 federal election, and therefore was incapable of being chosen as a Senator under s 44(ii) of the Constitution,” the judgment said.

“The Court held that Mr Culleton was convicted and subject to be sentenced for an offence punishable by imprisonment for one year or longer at the date of the 2016 election, both as a matter of fact and as a matter of law.

“The subsequent annulment of the conviction had no effect on that state of affairs.”

One of the first legal matters raised in public and linked to Mr Culleton’s political pursuits was a defamation claim seeking $250,000 for alleged personal reputational damage from what he described as social media “attacks”.

The legal action was filed in March last year in the WA Supreme Court - just ahead of the election - against 18 individuals, over comments they’d posted on the Channel Nine 60 Minutes Facebook page, in April 2015.

The posts were made after the broadcast of a controversial 60 Minutes episode covering farm foreclosures by the ANZ Bank which included the forced sale of Mr Culleton’s property at Williams in WA that went into receivership in 2013.

That program also covered Mr Culleton’s involvement in thwarting an attempted farm foreclosure at nearby Cuballing on Bruce Dixon’s property, in March 2015, for which the ex-Senator was subsequently charged with allegedly trying to steal the hire car used by two bank appointed receivers from RSM Bird Cameron.

As his High Court and Federal Court matters have dragged on, Mr Culleton has succeeded in delaying a trial date to hear the car theft charges with a four-day trial now understood to be due later this year which he says will see 40-plus witnessed called.

Many of the defendants in the defamation claim are located in WA’s southern Wheatbelt region around the Williams agricultural district and are known to Mr Culleton - but have declined to make media comment.

After his election last year Mr Culleton said of the defamation case, “I’m not going to try and do the big standover thing but I want them to be accountable”.

“At the end of the day, there were some very damaging remarks made there and I’ve given them the opportunity to come and openly talk about it,” he said.

“I’ve asked them to come and apologise and make amends and they failed to do it and they told me to bugger off in a nice sense but it was worse than that.”

Mr Culleton’s larceny charge which underpinned the High Court’s deliberations stemmed from an incident involving a $7.50 key and a tow truck driver at Guyra in NSW, during the attempted repossession of a vehicle, linked to his horse feed business.

“Larceny is not an act of dishonesty - it’s to permanently deprive - and because the key was lost in amongst the undergrowth on my property, we were unable to retrieve it that day,” he said of the incident, last year shortly after his election.

“I’m not a criminal - never have been and never will be a criminal

“I’d just bought a road train and drove it across the Nullarbor (for five days) because I had a facility in Guyra and this guy rocked up on a bank related issue wielding his big authority and he had no court orders – it was all a big bluff.”

Mr Culleton’s legal headaches have also been stirred by the persistent presence of former Bremer Bay farmer Frank Bertola and his legal side-kick Bruce Bell.

The trio were once allies in the Rural Action Movement group in aiming to raise concerns about farm-foreclosures and bank-lending practices - but they suffered a nasty-falling out.

Mr Culleton’s wife Ioanna obtained a Violence Restraining Order (VRO) of which an alleged breach - which saw Mr Bell and Mr Bertola arrested and taken away from the Federal Court hearing in Perth pre-Christmas - and related trespass charge, was the subject of a court case held in Perth early last week.

Mr Culleton and some of his family members, including his wife, were cross-examined as witnesses during the proceedings where Mr Bell and Mr Bertola provided their own legal defence with the case adjourned until late May, to argue their side of the matter.

Mr Bell also filed a claim after last year’s election to have Mr Culleton expelled from federal parliament by also testing his legal eligibility, in the High Court, due to the larceny charge.

At the time he said the court petition also challenged Mr Culleton’s eligibility based on section 45 concerning bankruptcy and questioned the merits of section 46 which covers financial penalties for time spent sitting in parliament, once proven ineligible.

“When he (Mr Culleton) signed the declaration he was ineligible and there’s no arguing with the constitution,” he said.

Mr Bertola has also tried to add a creditors’ petition alleging about $4 million in debts, including to individual farmers and grain suppliers, to Mr Culleton’s bankruptcy ruling.

The former Senator was injured last month when he fell to the ground as former Liberal WA Upper House member Anthony Fels served papers relating to Mr Bertola’s creditors petition which was eventually dismissed, based on a technicality.

Mr Culleton’s flashy political journey was largely ignited when One Nation leader and founder Pauline Hanson witnessed him giving evidence at a parliamentary inquiry into banking practices in Sydney ahead of the 2016 election and liked his fighting style.

“He is winning the battle to keep farmers on their properties,” she said to Fairfax Agricultural Media in May last year as the two candidates set off for a three-day tour of WA during the double-dissolution election campaign.

“I want someone who is prepared to keep fighting for the people and bring honesty and accountability into politics and that’s the type of person I see in Rod Culleton.

“For too long Australians feel they’ve been railroaded by a bureaucratic system and by politicians who feel they can do whatever they want and everyone has to kow-tow to them.

“But I’m fortunate to have a number of candidates like Rod who stand up on principal; we have to fight this establishment.”

During that same interview, Ms Hanson said she wanted a Royal Commission held into the banking sector as did Mr Culleton, to also examine the ANZ Bank’s take-over of the Landmark rural loans book.

“I’m very proud Rod is standing on my One Nation ticket,” she said.

At the same time, Mr Culleton said he wanted a moratorium on farm foreclosures for cattle producers in Northern Australia who had “unblemished” bank records before the Gillard government banned the live cattle trade to Indonesia in mid-2011 but were still recovering financially from that government decision and the extended drought.

“We want the receivers stopped - that’s what we want,” he said.

“The whole reason I’m seeking to go into politics is to keep people like these cattle families on the land.”

After being elected in the eleventh position on WA’s Senate ballot, Mr Culleton wasted little time making a name for himself in Canberra standing out from the crowd due to the rare combination of his brash personality, unpredictable antics and rare turn of phrase in media comment, littered with blunt bush-slang and at times obscure farming analogies.

As curiosity steadily built around Mr Culleton’s political future, he seemed to thrive in the media spotlight but pressure continued to escalate as inescapable legal accountability accelerated.

“At the end of the day the best way to describe it is that I was the jockey on the horse, the horse is One Nation’s horse and it was about getting One Nation the seat and getting over the line,” Mr Culleton said about his secondary role in getting elected.

After finally admitting in December that a rift existed within the party and he’d fallen out with Ms Hanson and One Nation’s two other Senators over a perceived lack of action in trying to win a Royal Commission into banking, Mr Culleton claimed majority credit for his upset election result.

“There are people who would never have voted for One Nation if I didn’t run,” he said.

“I don’t reckon One Nation would be in parliament without Rodney Culleton.

“The whole thing was a joint effort and we certainly ran home strong in the country areas, where it clearly shows we have more support for country people and farmers.”

By then, Ms Hanson had changed her tune markedly referring to the rogue ex-One Nation Senator as a pain in her backside.

On Friday, One Nation NSW Senator Brian Burston said he was relieved the saga was now over.

“Good riddance; it’s that simple,” he said of the High Court’s ruling.

“I will be welcoming Peter Georgiou into One Nation with open arms,” he said.