Tension common across ag supply chains | POLL

CANE growers are waging war against Wilmar in the sugar cane industry; cattle producers face frustrating competition limitations selling into the beef supply chain; the dairy industry’s viability crisis was lit by late-season farm-gate price-clawbacks by milk processors; and horticulture growers continually lock horns with wholesalers and big chain retailers.



The ongoing viability and profitability of many farm products appears strained by subservience in the retail supply chain.

A Senate-select committee investigated competition issues within Australia’s food processing sector and handed down a report in mid-2012 that made 35 recommendations.

A leading initiative of the Coalition’s Agricultural White Paper released in mid-2015 was bolstering the competition watchdog’s farm expertise by appointing a dedicated Agricultural Commissioner and oversight unit.



Although encouraging for many within the ag sector, the moves have some asking if enough been done to address producers’ concerns about failings in their individual supply chains, and whether the ACCC’s reports and lengthy inquiries will lead to real action to solve real problems.

The Senate select committee was spearheaded by former Assistant Agriculture Minister Richard Colbeck who said in August 2012 that solutions to some of the issues raised in the inquiry were beyond parliament’s control, like the high Australian dollar.

But he said other findings would help inform policy-making for the food processing sector, including transport and logistics, agricultural labour shortages and education improvements, input costs, taxation and access to local and export markets.