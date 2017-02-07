Turnbull to make statement on defence land grab issue

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

PRIME Minister Malcolm Turnbull is due to make a statement to a joint party-room meeting today regarding a potential resolution to the controversial proposed defence land acquisitions, impacting farmers in Queensland.

Federal Agriculture and Water Resources Minister Barnaby Joyce was pushed by talk back radio host John Laws on 2SM this morning to say what the government’s response was to ongoing concerns raised about the potential forced land buybacks.

Mr Joyce said the government was going to “try and turn that around” and the Prime Minister would make a statement in the joint party room meeting of the Liberal and National parties, this morning in Canberra.

The meeting is due to end at about 11am and a traditional media briefing is then held on any significant announcements or statements.

Mr Joyce said any answer in regards to a potential solution would have to wait until after Mr Turnbull’s statement.

It comes after Mr Joyce visited the impacted area last week and met with local farm groups and landholders to hear their calls for government intervention.

He said he had “just had a conversation” with Mr Turnbull who had asked him to wait until he’s had that conversation in the join party room meeting.

“I went up there and I get it,” Mr Joyce said.

“I get it - I get it.

“I went up there and had a yarn to the people and yes the Department of Defence could have done a better job and then the art of politics is when something’s not quite right, you go up there and fix it.

“You don’t say, ‘that’s perfect and no discussion will ever be entered into’.

“You get up there and say, ‘ok let’s see if we can do something to mollify this and fix it up somewhat’ so that’s precisely what we’re going to do.”

Last Friday Mr Joyce met with farmer representative groups including AgForce and the National Farmers’ Federation (NFF) on the grazing property, Couti-Outi, which shares a border with the Australian Defence Force's (ADF) planned facility expansion at Shoalwater Bay for military training operations.

He was supported by local Queensland Nationals MPs Michelle Landry and Ken O’Dowd who have been facing electoral pressures over the issue.

After the meeting last week, NFF called on federal cabinet to stifle the defence department’s plan to forcibly acquire farmland in northern and central Queensland for defence training purposes.

NFF Chief Executive Tony Mahar said affected landholders valued the opportunity to hear from Mr Joyce last week - but had expected him to provide a more definitive solution to the issue.

“Farmers know Minister Joyce to be one of their staunchest allies – in public and around the cabinet table,” he said.

“They were pleased to hear Minister Joyce, was himself, opposed to the forced acquisition of farm land – but dismayed that he could not, on behalf of the Government categorically rule it out.”