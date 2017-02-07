PM backs no forced sales of farms in defence land grab

NATIONALS federal MP Michelle Landry says Prime Minister has made a pledge this morning that no landholder in the Shoalwater Bay district, north of Rockhampton, will be ‘forced to sell their properties’ to the Department of Defence.

In a statement she said the pledge was linked to an intense 24-hour period described by parliamentary colleagues as being directly due to “hard-nosed’ lobbying by the rural member, since arriving back for the first week of federal parliament in Canberra yesterday.

“The Prime Minister has today provided me with assurances that no landholder or famers will be forced to sell their properties,” she said.

“He has clearly ruled out forced sales to Defence.

“This will come as a big relief to local landholders.”

Ms Landry said she promised stakeholders impacted in the district that she would “sensibly and firmly” push, behind the scenes, to ensure that their concerns over the possibility of forced land sales were heard at the highest levels of the federal government.

“I thank the Prime Minister for listening to me and our farmers on this issue behind closed doors,” she said.

“I did not mince my words, when making it clear to him that Defence was dealing with people’s homes and livelihoods.”

Ms Landery said farmers that do want to voluntarily sell to Defence would still be able to apply to the Commonwealth directly themselves to have their land acquired for use by the military, under a move that could provide them with greater financial compensation.

But she said there was no guarantee the Department would want to purchase every block on the open market.

“We know there are landholders who want to sell and we know that there and landholders who don’t want to sell. So, this pledge will provide a sense of relief to both groups,” she said.

The federal member for Capricornia’s lobbying efforts have included a direct meeting with Mr Turnbull and Defence Minister Marise Payne addressing her National party members on the issue including leader and Agriculture Minister Barnaby Joyce.

Mr Turnbull’s pledge comes after Mr Joyce’s visit to “Couti Outi” - one of the properties Defence had earmarked on their expansion maps - to meet with landholders, small business and workers representing the entire district.

Ms Landry said Defence clearly erred when they flagged the scenario of ‘forced’ land sales as a last resort with landholders, late last year.

She said the $2.25 billion capital injection under the joint Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) with Singapore was good for the Queensland economy but it was a relief for farmers to know they’d not be forced sell their land and homes.

“I have previously stated that I support this investment and I still do - but I also support our farmers,” she said.

“As a result I do not support a situation where they were forced involuntarily to sell their homes and land.

“Any expansion plans by Defence must now be an open market arrangement where property owners are willing to sell or want to be acquired.

“Last year, I promised landholders that I would ensure that their voice of concern was heard at the highest levels of our executive government and I have delivered on that promise.”