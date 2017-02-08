SHE carried the Australian flag at the Wagga Professional Rodeo on Saturday night.

Large crowds gather.

And then on Tuesday she witnessed the sale of a $94,000 Brahman bull at Charters Towers in Queensland.

For Miss Rodeo Australia Emma Deicke of Proserpine in Queensland distance appears to be no barrier.

But her ethos and beliefs run deep throughout country Australia. During her reign she has chosen to support the Burrumbuttock Hay Runners.

Her home is a 25,000 acre sugar cane and cattle property and riding horses and enjoying rural life is all part of a day’s work.



Miss Deicke said the hay run was something that resonated with her, and despite living in the green belt, drought touched everyone.

Back in 2014 Mrs Deicke and her family contributed 1000 bales of hay from their property to the hay run.

“We know the hardship, and also the release you get from doing that … its an easy decision,” she said. She attended the Big Country multi-vendor bull and heifer sale earlier this week and one of the stud breeders, Lawson Camm, agreed to pledge a percentage of what his stock made to the Burrumbuttock Hay Runners charity.

On Friday, before the Wagga Pro Rodeo, Miss Deicke spoke to the Daily Advertiser about her excitement leading up to carrying the Australian flag in the grand entry.

She said the event, and the grand entry, and carrying the flag had all exceeded her expectations. “I had goosebumps from head to toe, and my eyes filled up with tears,” she said.

“I loved Wagga, it was bigger than I expected and everyone was so welcoming,” she said. “They made me feel right at home.”

Miss Deicke is planning to head to Ballarat rodeo in Victoria this weekend and then Hay later this month.

The story FIT FOR A ‘QUEEN’ first appeared on The Rural.