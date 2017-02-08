Indonesian cattle ban class action claim set for trial mid-year

FARMERS have re-urged the federal government to make a settlement on the class action claim for damages worth hundreds of millions of dollars, over the snap 2011 Indonesian live cattle ban, as a trial date looms.

The Australian Farmers Fighting Fund (AFFF) is being used to help propel the legal case against the Commonwealth, which saw papers initially filed in the Federal Court in October 2014 listing the Brett Cattle Company of Waterloo Station in the NT as the lead entity.

National Farmers’ Federation (NFF) Workplace Relations and Legal Affairs General Manager Sarah McKinnon said the class action claim that’s being backed by the AFFF had now been listed for a two week hearing in the Federal Court, starting from July 17 this year.

“At this stage there’s been no indication from the government that there will be any compromise on the claim and so it’s full steam ahead,” she said.

“We hope that we can get to an outcome and put the issue to bed once and for all because those who were deeply affected by it and remain affected by it, want to be able to move on.

“It remains a live case and will be heard in the Federal Court in July this year.”

Ms McKinnon said the government in defending itself over the class action claim had filed an outline of evidence in the court.

“There are a number of public documents on the record including our membership’s complaints and the complaint made by the Brett Cattle Company on behalf of the rest of the class,” she said.

“We’d like an outcome and we’d like to put it to bed because people would like closure on what has been a very difficult time.”

Ms McKinnon said it would be known closer to time of trial whether former Labor Prime Minister Julia Gillard or the then Agriculture Minister Joe Ludwig would be called to give evidence, at the two week hearing.

She said it was currently “anyone’s guess” and the claimants did not know, which witnessed may be called, expert or otherwise.

“And we won’t know until really the time of the hearing,” she said.

“There’s an outline of evidence from Mr Ludwig that’s all and it’s in the government’s court as to whether or not they call him.”

Australia’s live cattle trade to Indonesia was suspended in mid-2011 after the ABC 4Corners program broadcast concerns about animal welfare standards in abattoirs which sparked unprecedented community backlash, demanding the trade be closed.

The class action claim filed in the Federal Court alleges an Export Control Order made by former minister Ludwig on June 7, 2011 - restricting exports to Indonesia for six months - was “invalid”.

Northern Territory Cattlemen’s Association (NTCA) Executive Director Tracey Hayes said despite repeated calls in the past by her group for the federal government to meet at the negotiating table, the government continued to “bury its head in the sand”.

Ms Hayes said the benefits of an out of court settlement, in what the NTCA believed to be a strong case, were “obvious”.

“Based on what we know from calculations of the lead applicant Brett Cattle Company’s losses, we expect, as a result of the decision made by Minister Ludwig, the losses to be in the hundreds of millions,” she said.

“We have been promised that the government would behave as a model litigant, but we just haven’t seen this.

“Both sides of politics agree this was a disastrous decision that came out of nowhere and was based on nothing.

“People are still impacted from this ‘knee jerk’ decision.

“With a trial date now set for July we are going to fight one way or the other.”

After the class action claim was filed in court in late 2014, then Coalition leader and Prime Minister Tony Abbott told a joint party room meeting in Canberra that the former Labor government’s decision to suspend the live cattle trade was perhaps the worst ever decision any Australian government has ever made.

He also said the government had to be very careful in assuming that everyone with a claim against the Commonwealth had a claim that must be met.

Mr Abbott said the interests of justice had to be served and the interests of taxpayers, so the Commonwealth would run the case as a best practice litigant.

That would mean adhering to rules regarding proper conduct and avoid poor practices like deliberately delaying legal proceedings to try and exhaust the other party’s finances.

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten said at the time, “Perhaps we should have done things differently then – but today we can be proud that Australia’s world-leading animal welfare system has put the trade on a sustainable footing, giving us opportunities to grow and reach new markets”.

In urging the government to settle the claim in mid-2016 five years on from the ban, former NFF President Brent Finlay said there were still strong feelings about the former Labor government’s sudden suspension decision.

He said hundreds of families, whose livelihoods were stripped from them through no fault of their own, continued to be overwhelmed by debt and were struggling to rebuild their businesses as a consequence of the “rash and unsophisticated” decision made by the former Labor government.

“It has left a huge scar and really shook the trust of some good, decent hard working people, in their government,” he said.

“The naïve manner in which the month-long suspension was executed has inflicted wide-reaching and long-lasting damage.”

He said the suspension had an immediate impact on industry, including a sharp and unexpected halt to income, a compromise of Australia’s reputation as a reliable trade partner and perverse animal welfare outcomes for stock stranded in holding yards.

Mr Finlay said the legal action seeking compensation from affected parties continued to drag through the courts to the ongoing detriment of families and business.

He said both major political parties had said, on the public record, the ban was a poor decision.