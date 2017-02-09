Tap turned on $2b water infrastructure loans

FARMERS have welcomed commencement of the Coalition government’s nation-building $2 billion National Water Infrastructure Loan Facility.

The new Facility was a core election commitment of Federal Agriculture and Water Resources Minister Barnaby Joyce in last year’s campaign, to build water infrastructure like dams that can enhance farm productivity and regional economic activity.

Mr Joyce said in a statement today that applications for the loan facility were now open which would be used to fast-track construction of water infrastructure needed to support economic growth.

“Our $57 billion agriculture sector already makes a massive contribution to our nation’s wealth and way of life, but with the right infrastructure in the right place there is still potential to significantly grow our agricultural productivity and profitability,” he said.

“Under the Australian Constitution state governments are primarily responsible for water management.

“However, I have noticed an under-investment in new water infrastructure in recent decades.

“That is why we are putting $2 billion of concessional loans on the table for the states and territories to partner with us in delivering the water infrastructure needed to help our agriculture sector reach its full potential.”

Mr Joyce urged state and territory governments to take advantage of this opportunity to move priority water infrastructure projects “off the drawing board” and go under construction more quickly.

His statement said expressions of interests received by March 16 would be assessed before the end of this financial year.

Those received by August 17 would be assessed prior to November 1 this year.

Expressions of interest will continue to be accepted until 30 June 2026 or until funding is fully committed.

Projects must have all regulatory and planning approvals in place and be ready to commence construction within 12 months of funding being approved.

The Loan Facility will complement the $500 million National Water Infrastructure Development Fund.

The Department of Agriculture and Water Resources is currently accepting applications under the fund’s construction component.

The Queensland Farmers’ Federation said the federal government’s commitment to make $2b available to develop water infrastructure was welcomed and the Facility would enable state and territory governments to fast-track construction of priority water infrastructure projects throughout Australia.

QFF President Stuart Armitage said irrigated agriculture in Queensland was already worth more than $3.5 billion a year at the farm gate with “enviable” market opportunities and growth prospects available which required access to reliable and affordable water.

“We know that when agriculture has access to reliable and affordable water, economic prosperity flows through to our communities,” he said.

“This announcement is good for irrigators and good for rural and regional Queensland.

“Any initiative that helps drive investment in infrastructure to benefit Queensland’s agricultural sector and communities is welcome news.

“It is also encouraging to see both state and federal governments committed to doubling agricultural productivity.”

During the 2016 election campaign, Mr Joyce also announced that a new Regional Investment Corporation would be implemented by a re-elected Coalition government to streamline the delivery of Commonwealth drought support loans and lending for water infrastructure projects, in the loans facility.

Details of the new Corporation - that’s set to overcome bureaucratic delays between state and federal governments which hinder the delivery of funding assistance to struggling farmers - are yet to emerge.

But Mr Joyce says the government is working out the best structure for a new entity.