Taylor: Turnbull’s speech also hits nerve with regional Australians

Hume Liberal MP Angus Taylor is fed up with political class warfare that also hits regional Australians.

HUME Liberal MP Angus Taylor says Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s blistering speech attacking Labor leader Bill Shorten over “class warfare” yesterday is a political turning point that also resonates strongly with rural Australians.

Mr Taylor said his phone was flooded with messages from people in his rural NSW electorate heaping praise on the Liberal leader for standing up to the Opposition’s political antics.

He said Labor’s political strategy was also expressed in its attitude towards agricultural, economic issues like relocating government related agencies into rural zones, like the Australian Pesticide and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA).

Mr Turnbull’s speech in parliament attacked his opposite number, calling him a “great sycophant of billionaires who has lecturing him and “trying to run a politics of envy”.

“There was never a union leader in Melbourne that tucked his knees under more billionaire's tables, than the Leader of the Opposition,” Mr Turnbull said.

“He was such a sycophant, a social-climbing sycophant if ever there was one.

“Harbourside mansions - he is yearning for one.

“He is yearning to get into Kirribilli House.

“You know why? Because somebody else pays for it.

“This man is a parasite - he has no respect for the taxpayer.”

Mr Taylor said the heart of Mr Turnbull’s political message about class division and politicking was exemplified by Labor agriculture spokesperson Joel Fitzgibbon’s ongoing criticisms about the APVMA relocation, from Canberra to Armidale.

“Just witness the reaction of insiders to the relocation of the APVMA - public servants refusing to move, claims of unacceptable disruption and derision in the media of a great regional community,” Mr Taylor said.

“I think this relocation is a step in the right direction but yet the outrage industry is in overdrive.

“Joel should start thinking about what is needed in the regions – not what elitists and insiders are telling him they want.

“This is the point and that’s what Malcolm Turnbull’s speech was about yesterday.

“Labor has left the building when it comes to mainstream Australia.

“I’ll do my darndest to make it clear to my constituents and anyone who’ll listen that’s where they’re going and we must go in the right direction here, which is with mainstream Australia.”

Mr Taylor said Labor represented a series of vested interests and elite viewpoints that were not reflective of those held by mainstream Australia or rural Australians.

But he said the Coalition had a stronger grip on policy issues at grass roots level such as agriculture and decentralisation because it had far more members from non-metropolitan electorates.

“I’m a Liberal and I’m completely aligned with the Nationals on the importance of growing our regional centres and avoiding the siren call of the elite who think every job should be created in the centre of Sydney or Newtown,” he said.

“One thing you know in politics is that whoever is sitting in the party room will have a louder voice than any other group not sitting in the party room and we are heavily represented in our joint party room by rural and regional members from both the Liberals and Nationals.

“And that means there’s a deeper understanding of this problem and that’s why this speech by Malcolm was welcomed so warmly.”

One text message Mr Taylor received after his leader’s speech grabbed national headlines said ‘fantastic to see Malcolm finally taking the gloves off and giving it to Shorten - tell him to keep up the good work’.

“I received dozens of messages like that,” Mr Taylor said.

“This is class warfare from Labor but it’s also warfare against mainstream values; we’ve all got to be politically correct.

“In my maiden speech I talked about political correctness and how it was a scourge on mainstream Australia.

“And that’s how these people feel.

“There’s a desperate need for politicians to actually reflect that and to give that viewpoint voice, and Malcom did that yesterday.”

Mr Taylor said Mr Turnbull’s message was already translating into policy action but had to translate “a lot more”.

“We can’t just talk the talk, we’ve got to walk the walk and put policies in place that create political and economic opportunity for people outside the big cities and outside the bubble and that opportunity is desperately needed and desperately deserved,” he said.

“That’s what governing is – it’s about creating opportunities for mainstream Australia and not some shrill voice of vested interests.”

Mr Taylor – the Assistant Minister for Cities and Digital Transformation – said regional Australians were tired of political sabotage on policy plans like decentralisation which missed the point about potential economic benefits.

“The people of regional Australia - the so called outsiders now - are railing against this idea that all the good jobs should be in our capital cities and that creating new job opportunities out in our regional towns, cities and villages is somehow bad,” he said.

“That idea is an anathema for the people in regional Australia.

“For a Labor politician to say they don’t like it is the very sort of elitism that regional Australia is railing against right now and rightly so.”

Mr Taylor said industry groups that have also opposed the APVMA relocation should “get a grip on what is needed in regional Australia right now”.

“The real challenge for our regional cities and towns is jobs – good jobs,” he said.

“In Sydney they’ve got lots of jobs and issues with traffic congestion and affordable housing.

“The great thing about the regions is we don’t have those problems but we do have a different problem which is good jobs.

“For the people who live in Canberra as most of the people who are talking about this issue do, to say that we aren‘t entitled to those jobs, well frankly, they should take a good hard look at themselves.

“We should be looking to get good jobs into regional centres and the APVMA is a good example of that.

“The decentralisation of government departments is one way of doing it but there’s many other ways too.

“I look at something like the APVMA in this context.

“I say, ‘look, get off your high horses and recognise the huge imperative to create economic and job and career opportunities for people in the regions’.

“Joel Fitzgibbon, some of the industry groups and the others who’ve opposed this move and there’s no shortage of them, frankly they need to take a good hard look at themselves.”

Mr Taylor said he’d prioritised and agenda to boost job and wealth creation regional centres, from the moment Mr Turnbull asked him to be Assistant Minister for Cities and Digital Transformation.

“I said I wanted to focus on our regional cities, and the outer suburbs, because that’s where people are feeling as if they don’t have a political voice or the same economic opportunity like those in the centre of our capital cities,” he said.

“That’s why that policy is very focussed on our regional centres and that will intensify over coming months and years.

“The focus has to be not just having great places to live – it also has to be creating great career job opportunities.

“In my time working in agriculture over the years, I have always felt that the centre of agriculture needed to be great opportunities for young people to get involved and create a great career.

“That’s how you build an industry, that’s how you build a regional centre and I think everything else follows behind that.”

But Mr Shorten hit back today saying Mr Turnbull was “under enormous pressure” and he felt sorry for him because people had “high hopes” when he became leader but was now under pressure to hold onto the job.

“There is leadership instability in the ranks of the Liberal Party and what he is doing is he is firing up about his own job,” he said.

Asked about name-calling in the speech, Mr Shorten said he wasn’t going to “take the bait” on being called a sycophant.

He said what turned people off politics was all the “yelling at each other” and he was “not perfect”.

“But what I do understand is that we have got to try and lift out of politics as usual and go to a better place to restore confidence in politics,” he said.

“That's why we are seeing the rise of minor parties - because people feel the mainstream politicians are just always on at each other like a Punch and Judy show.

“We don't always get it right in Labor but I know that we're on the right track today talking about apprenticeships, and I know that we were on the right track yesterday, calling out cuts to the living standards of a million Australians.”

Mr Shorten said the author of the name 'harbourside mansion' was Malcolm's former chief of staff.

“I don't begrudge Mr Turnbull's wealth - he has had a successful career as an investment banker - good luck to him,” he said.

“What I do begrudge is the massive disappointment that this seriously out of touch Prime Minister's policies are.

“It is not Mr Turnbull's wealth which is the issue - it's the fact that his policies are so out of touch - they aren't creating jobs.”