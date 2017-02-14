ACCC starts Victorian dairy inquiry hearings

Mr Keogh was speaking after the ACCC’s first Victorian dairy inquiry hearing, in Traralgon, which attracted around 100 farmers.

Mr Keogh and Commissoner Sara Court chaired the hearing.



Mr Keogh said it was apparent Victorian farmers worked under different supply arrangements, to those in New South Wales and Queensland, where the inquiry first held hearings.

“We have much less specific supply arrangements in place, and it seems to me the terms of those supply agreements are much less certain,” Mr Keogh said.

“The issues raised included the lack of transparency in pricing and the difficulty in understanding exactly what price was being offered and, in fact, when you were going to be paid that price.”

Mr Keogh said there was still a significant degree of mistrust, after last year’s clawback, by processors.

Murray Goulburn and Fonterra cut farmgate milk prices and clawed back payments last year.

“A lot of farmers expressed concern, to their understanding that hasn’t changed, since that event, so – as some of them said – that could well happen again tomorrow, we don’t know that it won’t,” he said.

“There was a fair bit of expression of distrust of the processing sector, in the room, and I guess that’s understandable.”

He said he questioned farmers about how they coped with the lack of clarity, around agreements.

“How you, as dairy farmers, make decisions about your supply arrangements, when you can’t be clear on the pricing ?



“It’s obvious, from the responses dairy farmers gave, a lot of them really do have difficulty in getting to the bottom of what their supply arrangements actually entail, what the price is, what the terms are, if they want to change

“All those things seem to be fairly unclear.

“The sentiment in the room was that there is a need to change some of those things.”

Mr Keogh said it could not be assumed there was a standard dairy farmer, processor arrangement.



“It’s a very diverse area and I think it’s quite important to make sure you understand that diversity before you start to prescribe whether there are problems and what needs to be fixed.”

The Commission is hearing farmers’ views on competition between milk processors, contracting and pricing practices, retail pricing and transparency.

