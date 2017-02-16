NAB adds $30,000 donation to its bushfire help offer

National Australia Bank (NAB) has added to its bushfire response by donating $30,000 to the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) to support firefighters efforts across the State.

The contribution kicks off a fund raising appeal by the bank and follows the bank’s offer to suspend home and personal loan repayments, provide credit card repayment relief where appropriate, and waive costs and charges for withdrawing term deposits early.

Other farm sector lenders including ANZ and Rabobank have been quick to offer similar support to help customers hit by fire manage and restructure agribusiness loans.



NAB has started collecting public funds to support the RFS’s work, accepting donations at any branch of the bank.



Contributions can also be made electronically via nab.com.au as a funds transfer.



“This is a tough time and we want the people of NSW to know that we are here to help,” said agribusiness head for NSW and ACT, Geoff Rose.

“Our donation to RFS will support the efforts of the all the firefighters, volunteers and communities who are banding together to get through this disaster,” he said.



“I encourage others to use our internet banking, or visit our branches in NSW, to add to the effort.”

NSW RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons welcomed the donation.

“Our volunteers have gone above and beyond during the worst possible conditions and donations such as this go a long way in recognising the hard work and dedication of our members,” he said.

NAB financial relief offer to customers affected by the NSW fires includes suspending home and personal loan repayments, waiving home loan and personal loan application fees and counselling through the bank’s Employee Assistance Program, which has been extended to cover customers.

Agribusiness customers needing help with their finances are urged to visit their nearest NAB branch or contact their banker directly.



Alternatively customers can call NAB Assist on (1800) 701 599, or the bank’s small business hotline (1300) 965 577 or for emergency claims, or general insurance, call (1300) 555 013.