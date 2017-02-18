The story Newmarket Saleyards: 30th Anniversary reunion first appeared on Stock & Land.
Newmarket Saleyards: 30th Anniversary reunion
Former stock agents, drovers, buyers and friends of the old Newmarkets Saleyards gathered on February 18th under the Peppercorns in A-race lane for the 30th anniversary of its closure
