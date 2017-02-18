Newmarket Saleyards: 30th Anniversary reunion

Former stock agents, drovers, buyers and friends of the old Newmarkets Saleyards gathered on February 18th under the Peppercorns in A-race lane for the 30th anniversary of its closure

About 100 friends and former stock agents, drovers, buyers from across all across Victoria and southern NSW returned to the Newmarkets Saleyards on Saturday, February 18th for the 30th anniversary of its closure

  • Peter Byrne, Jim Rockcliffe, Peter Sharpe

  • Rod Carnegie, Marty Kemp, Mick Kemp

  • Mary Connelly and Howard Pascoe (former Dept Ag staff)

  • Peter Cox, Kevin

  • Richard Doolan, Dennis Tankard, Lindsay Collins

  • Harvey Eldridge, Paul Hardwick, Max Burls, Gary Eldridge

  • Gilby-Greenham buyers: Stephen Brown, Terry Tankard, Peter Sharpe, Noel Rutley, Dennis Tankard, Peter Byrne

  • Eddy Hams and Gary Webb

  • Peter Kostos, Stephen Brown, Bruce Redpath, Noel Rutley

  • Raymond Matthews, Martin Kemp, Mick Kemp

  • Mario Mele, Joseph Mele, Paul Bourke

  • Kevin Mustard, Alex Marbeck, Bill Clampet

  • Ellen Nihill, Joan Crawford, Carol Carlon

  • Greg Payne, Jimmy Turner, Dennis Henderson, Peter Cox

  • George Pyers, Phil Fischer, Spot Nicolson, Adrian Flint

  • Tony Rinaldi, Chris Morgan

  • Bruce Shaw Logan, (grandson of the pictured auctioneer) and Dick Chandler

  • As a tribute to their late father and uncle John Shrimpton, Kevin Shrimpton, Ashley Crook and Mark Shrimpton has vowed to keep the activities and spirit of Newmarket Saleyards Reunions alive

  • Stewart Spurrell, Doug Spurrell, John Roberts

  • Recbecca Swayn, Graeme

  • Bob Tormey, Graeme Spargo, Gary Webb, John Missen

  • Bernard Trethowan, Peter Dargan, Bill Griffith

  • George Whitfield (95), Barney Osborne, Terry Tehan, Jeff Whitfield

  • They rang the iconic Newmarket Saleyards bell one more time in remembrance to the good old days, and for those departed.

  • Graeme Carnegie and Raymond Matthews (son of the late Jim Matthews) take a stroll down memory lane

  • The story tells it all

