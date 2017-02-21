MLA partners with Mardi Gras in celebration of lamb

Cajun lamb ribs with slaw and Vietnamese style lamb salad. For more great lamb recipe ideas to celebrate with, visit beefandlamb.com.au

Meat and Livestock Australia’s (MLA) We Love our Lamb marketing brand will join forces with the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade this year.

MLA will partner with the event to further promote lamb “as the dish that brings all Australians together and celebrates inclusivity”.



This partnership will allow MLA to build on its recent lamb marketing activities promoting it as the meat that brings everyone together, which has proven successful in MLA’s spring and summer campaigns.

Summer We Love Our Lamb ad

MLA group marketing manager Andrew Howie said the partnership would allow MLA to continue to reach new audiences and consumers – and assist in continuing to grow demand for lamb.

“Ultimately, like MLA’s recent marketing activities for lamb, this partnership is about continuing to expand the reach of lamb to more Australians and consumers,” Mr Howie said.

“We are informed by consumer insight and data in all of our marketing activities – and it is about continuing to make lamb relevant to a diverse, modern Australia in order to grow demand and increase returns to levy payers.”

Mr Howie said the unity message promoted through lamb’s recent spring and summer campaigns had struck a chord with consumers and had allowed MLA to reach new audiences – with more than 14 million views of the advertising materials across the two campaigns and more than 153,000 shares of the content through social media channels.

Spring lamb campaign ad

The partnership will see a We Love Our Lamb float in the Mardi Gras Parade on March 4, which features a digital billboard that will allow all Australians, no matter where they are, to be a part of the Mardi Gras parade, in an effort to make the event even more inclusive.

Mr Howie said what made lamb’s participation in the parade unique and innovative was allowing for Australians right across the country – regardless of where they lived – to show their support and be part of the float and the parade.

“This unique feature of our participation is in keeping with the lamb brand of bringing everyone together in celebration,” Mr Howie said.

“The parade continues to champion unity and inclusivity – so it made perfect sense for lamb to join in the celebration. Plus, it’s not a party without lamb on the menu.”

The partnership was launched yesterday at Mardi Gras Fair Day in Sydney, where cook and lamb lover Hayden Quinn was in attendance at the We Love Our Lamb stand.

To join the celebration, supporters simply need to learn the "lamb dance" and upload a video of them performing all or part of it on the We Love Our Lamb Facebook page.