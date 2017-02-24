Farm Household Allowance pilot aims to expedite assistance

Human Services Minister Alan Tudge.

A NEW pilot program has been established to streamline the Farm Household Allowance application process with the aim of finalising simple cases within 28 days and more complex cases within six weeks.

The Department of Human Services pilot program was launched on January 30 this year and is operational across Australia for all new applicants.

A statement from the office of Human Services Minister Alan Tudge said, based on feedback the government received in recent stakeholder roundtables, the Department had commenced an eight week pilot to streamline the handling of FHA applications.

The pilot includes establishing a new dedicated FHA team to deliver the program, from first enquiry through to final payment.

It will also deliver significantly increased outbound telephone contact with applicants to assist them through each step of the application process and other practical steps to ensure that each time a farmer calls Centrelink, they will usually be able to speak with the same officer.

Additionally, the timeframe to complete an assessment application has been extended.

Previously, farmers had to complete this detailed summary of their business financial position before they could begin receiving payment – but can now finalise the assessment up to 28 days after payment begins, the statement said.

These changes complement the legislative changes introduced by the Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce recently to refine the definition of farm assets and remove the requirement for applicants to serve an Ordinary Waiting Period or Liquid Assets Waiting Period so farmers can access assistance sooner.

Mr Tudge said the Department was acting on feedback from farmers about the delivery of government support.

“Farmers have told us clearly their frustration with the length of time it takes to process the Farmers Household Allowance,” he said.

“This pilot is aimed at making the process simpler, easier and faster.

“If a farmer is in trouble, they need the assistance fast, and this is what the pilot is aimed at doing.

“If the pilot is successful, we will look to making it permanent.”