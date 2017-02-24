Taylor replacement announced at GrainCorp

Graham Bradley will replace Don Taylor as GrainCorp chairman.

GrainCorp chairman Don Taylor will step down as of May 1, with the company announcing his replacement as Graham Bradley.

Mr Bradley has experience in the investment and property development areas through time with Perpetual Limited and as chairman of Stockland.

He is not currently a board member at GrainCorp, but the company said it intended to appoint him to the board on March 1 and he will move into the chairman role when Mr Taylor winds up.

GrainCorp chief executive Mark Palmquist paid tribute to Mr Taylor.



“It has been inspiring to see Don’s passion, endless energy and personal dedication to GrainCorp’s success. He has played a significant leadership role in our company and the broader agriculture industry and will be greatly missed.”

